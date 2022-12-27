For more than 40 years, Crime Stoppers has been part of Americans’ lexicon.
Crime Stoppers is a program that helps people provide information anonymously about crimes.
It’s also been proven to be an invaluable tool for law enforcement agencies across the United States, including Citrus County.
No one perhaps knows that better than Heather Ramos, an intelligence analyst with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, who was chosen as the 2022 Crime Stoppers Coordinator of the Year.
Ramos, who was recognized in November during this year’s annual National Crime Stoppers Conference in Orlando, became involved with Crime Stoppers when she started her analyst position and became the coordinator for Crime Stoppers of Citrus County in 2016.
Ramos’ accomplishments include obtaining additional funding for Crime Stoppers of Citrus County and enhancing crime tip rewards through Google Grants and partnerships with the Florida Sheriff’s Association Cold Case Advisory Board, the CCSO told the Chronicle shortly after announcing Ramos’ national accolade.
In addition to being lauded, Ramos was also a featured speaker for her presentation of “Tools to Enhance Investigating Tips & Open Source Intelligence.” That speaks volumes for Ramos’ impact on the program, not just for the CCSO and Crime Stoppers, but our citizens who want to feel safe and secure.
That’s not lost on the agency or us.
“The dedication shown by Ramos in her position at the sheriff’s office and as coordinator of the program is impressive,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast told the Chronicle in November. “She has been instrumental in expanding the program and working to continually educate and encourage the public on how Crime Stoppers works as a tool to combat crime in our community.”
Ramos will also serve as Crime Stoppers director for Region IV, one of 14 regional director seats throughout the United States, which includes more than 350 Crime Stoppers programs, according to the CCSO.
“Crime Stoppers gives our community a voice in helping to keep our community and schools safe,” Ramos said. “It’s rewarding to be able to show that a program you believe in 100 percent has such an impact. Whether we are helping to bring closure to families that have lost loved ones by raising awareness of their case or sharing tips with law enforcement that result in a total of over 1.3 million dollars in drugs off the streets, Crime Stoppers is making an impact in our community and its extremely rewarding to be a part of the process.”
We applaud Ramos for her dedication to the CCSO but most importantly the citizens of Citrus County.