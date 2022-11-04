More than 18 months after the much-ballyhooed grand opening of Inverness’ Depot District, the city closed the financial books on the project as part of its 2020 annual audit.
Officials learned at the time, that the project’s bookkeeping was sloppy, kept the council out of the decision-making loop and left questions unanswered.
Initial independent auditors gave the city good marks for its overall financial health, but the $12.4 million Depot District project was cited for its lack of supporting paperwork and city council involvement. The audit recommended the city change its purchasing policy requiring change orders over a specified or percentage of the contract be brought before the council for approval.
As part of that audit, City Manager Eric Williams wrote the Florida Auditor General that as soon as he took office in 2020, he implemented a purchasing policy that would avoid such an error.
While the council did little to act on the initial audit, the issue has been bubbling to the surface in recent weeks in the wake of upcoming elections.
With many unanswered questions surrounding the Depot District renovation, including almost $2 million in cost overruns and 63 change orders not brought before the council, incumbent mayoral candidate Bob Plaisted is calling for a forensic audit of the project. His plea, however, feel on deaf ears with his colleagues. They should reconsider.
This isn’t about blame. This is the right thing to do. This is about improving the processes. This is about transparency. This is a learning experience.
The council owes it to themselves, the current administration and, most importantly, to the taxpayers to find out what possible missteps occurred while providing the necessary tools to better manage future.
Post-election, the city council should revisit this issue because it’s just good business.