The saga continues – a prior commission decided to sell the Betz farm property to help finance a new animal shelter. A buyer was found and a price agreed upon. Tying the property sale to a new animal shelter was an unorthodox approach, but at least it gave hope for the many shelter supporters in this county and those animals in need. The county could have financed a shelter the same as any other capital project but choose to proceed down this road.
The buyer has asked for several extensions on the closing date for various reasons including rising interest rates and obtaining permits, bringing all parties to the point they are at today. In the world of real estate there are many variables that can affect a purchase of this size. The commissioners’ challenge was to grant the extension or start the entire process over again.
This property has many positive aspects considering the current growth spurt in Citrus County. If the sale process were to start over it might be considered a crap shoot. Maybe another buyer would come along with the same or better offer or maybe the market cooled and a new buyer and price could be elusive. The 90-day extension agreed upon by the commission comes with a requirement that the buyer place $30,000 in escrow and forfeit $10,000 for each month delayed. The buyer is well known and respected. He is clearly making a good faith effort to complete the purchase.
This situation appears to be a case of a bird in the hand vs. one in the bush. Often, elected officials get frustrated with government processes and want immediate results. This was a difficult decision but the commission made the right call to give the extension; however, they need to be vigilant and prepared with an alternate plan should the extension pass and the sale not be finalized.
Considering the importance of a new animal shelter, and strong support by the community – especially financially – this is no time to have any further roadblocks. Hopefully, the commission will resolve the design issues, close on the property and move forward with a top-quality facility.