The saga continues – a prior commission decided to sell the Betz farm property to help finance a new animal shelter. A buyer was found and a price agreed upon. Tying the property sale to a new animal shelter was an unorthodox approach, but at least it gave hope for the many shelter supporters in this county and those animals in need. The county could have financed a shelter the same as any other capital project but choose to proceed down this road.

