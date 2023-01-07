Despite a shortage of affordable, workforce and transitional housing, Citrus County commissioners put the brakes on giving incentives such as density bonuses to developers to build more affordable housing.
Despite a shortage of affordable, workforce and transitional housing, Citrus County commissioners put the brakes on giving incentives such as density bonuses to developers to build more affordable housing.
We will admit, we are uncertain what “density bonuses” entail and how exactly they work, but the BOCC seems to be against housing if government subsidies are part of the equation.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said Citrus County is already doing more than surrounding counties to incentivize developers, telling his colleagues he wasn’t hearing any call from the Board to put more on the books.
The two newest commissioners – Rebecca Bays and Diana Finegan – came out firmly against additional incentives.
“I am a big proponent of home ownership,” Finegan said. “That’s why I love Habitat for Humanity.”
Here’s the problem: Board members haven’t fully educated themselves on what affordable, workforce and transitional housing looks like. They’re out of touch with what most of the service-based workers are dealing with: soaring rental costs and a lack of affordable places to live. There’s little to no transitional housing for those not quite ready for home ownership, but want to make it on their own.
Also, if the current Board is fearful of affordable housing is because “that a person gets a government subsidy,” as Finegan told her colleagues, then the Board needs to talk to mortgage experts and those in the trenches on a daily basis dealing with this crisis.
There are a number of options of government grants and loans for even home owners, including those in the Habitat for Humanity program. There’s SHIP funding, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, which is a part of HUD and insures the loan, according to hud.gov. Are Veterans Affairs loans for veterans considered government subsidized?
If we’re worrying about tax revenue, claiming those who live in affordable housing are a drain on local services is an unfounded claim. The Board is sending a bad message to those companies who would like to build, but are getting the “we don’t want you here” message from elected officials.
The county is behind the eight ball and needs to do more to educate themselves on housing shortages impacting teachers, first responders and service-based industry workers. It’s time for the Board to host a workshop to address these issues to better educate themselves as well as serve their constituents.