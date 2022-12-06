This is a very special time of year. Holiday lights, school pageants, toys and gifts. Santa Claus is on his way.
There are holiday elves active all around, working diligently to bring Christmas joy to the boys and girls of Citrus County. Santa’s lead elves here in the county are Ginger West with the Family Resource Center; and Paul Pilny with the Marine Toys for Tots. For decades, these two programs have brought holiday happiness to so many kids in our county. These are children, who but for the presents they receive from these “Santas” would probably not have much under their Christmas tree at all.
There are so many elves in our county that participate with these programs each year. Elves donate toys and gifts by placing them in the Toys for Tots collection boxes that are located throughout the county. In turn, a portion of these items find their way to the Family Resource Center each year, to be used to provide for kids in need.
At the Family Resource Center, Santa’s helpers start at the end of summer to get the names of children who will be provided Christmas from the Center. In the last several years, more than 2,000 kids each year have received gifts from the Center’s program. The Resource Center collects each child’s name, age, clothing sizes and most needed and most wanted gifts.
This information is distributed to local individuals, churches and civic organizations who anonymously “adopt” children, shop for presents and bring them to the Center. Once the packages are delivered to the Center, Santa’s helpers begin the massive undertaking of organizing each child’s gifts, getting them wrapped and then delivered to the children’s homes before Christmas.
There is still so much work ahead for all the elves at the Center. And, of course, there is always a need for more elves to be a part of this Christmas project. If you would like to be one of the Christmas elves, there are still children who need sponsors. And there are hundreds of packages yet to be wrapped. Perhaps instead of sponsoring a specific child, you would enjoy bringing a few items such as new clothes or toys that can be used to complete packages. There are so many ways that you can become an elf this Christmas time.
Yes indeed, Christmas is a very special time of year. Toys for Tots and the Family Resource Center are to be commended for all the loving effort that is put into making Christmas special for so many children each year. And the elves can let you in on a secret: there is an incredible amount of joy and satisfaction that comes from being a elf and making a child’s Christmas!
If you are interested in participating with either project, here is their contact information:
Family Resource Center, 3660 N. Carl G. Rose Highway, Hernando. Call 352-344-1001. Toys for Tots , Paul Pilny at ppilny@tampabay.rr.com, 352-344-2656.