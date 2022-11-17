Election 2022 proved to be a great success in Citrus County. A successful election season does not just happen by accident. It takes months and months of careful planning, training and preparation by the Supervisor, her full-time staff and the cadre of election workers to conduct an accurate election.
The Elections Office under the professional leadership of Maureen “Mo” Baird made certain that the 2022 election and the compilation of the results went smoothly on election night.
Most of us simply fill out our ballot, turn it in and wait for the results on election night. We don’t necessarily give much thought to all the hard work and effort it takes to get that ballot to us and to get the election results.
Just a few of the things that the Elections office must do to prepare for an election include: registering all of the candidates; prepare the ballot; conduct voter registration and update the voter rolls; hire elections workers; conduct testing to determine that the voting equipment is operational; send out absentee ballots; prepare the voting locations for election day and tabulate the voting results.
Certainly in looking at the list above, Ms. Baird would undoubtedly add many, many more items to the To-Do list that are responsibilities of her office.
As election season geared up this year, the Citrus Elections office hired over 350 election workers and conducted 45 training classes for them. Employees are required to take 3 to 6 hours of training before working. These classes ranged from equipment training to clerk training, inspection training, early vote training and ballot monitoring.
For the 2022 elections, there were 5 early voting sites and 31 polling locations. In the general election there were 26,479 voters in the county who voted by mail; 20,236 voters cast ballots during Early Voting and over 29,000 voters came to the polls on Election Day. It is clear that the election process is no longer just a one day occasion, rather it involves days and days of working with voters and processing all of the ballots for the final results.
And just as this election season ends, Ms. Baird indicates that her office is already gearing up to work on the requirements for the 2024 election. There will be need for additional precincts, full-time staff and additional election staff.
Clearly because of the massive planning and preparation efforts put forth by Supervisor of Elections Maureen Baird and her staff, the election process in Citrus County was extremely successful.
It is great to know that we live in a county where voting goes smoothly and where we do not experience problems on voting day. We sincerely congratulate the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Office for their excellent work in managing the 2022 election.