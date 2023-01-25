Rebecca Bays, newly elected member of the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), has done the county a favor. She proposed serious consideration of a transportation issue, something the previous board had not done. Not only was the topic important – transportation and its management are top issues for both quality of life and economic development – but the discussion prompted appreciative comments from other BOCC members regarding the breadth of expertise now represented on the board.
Bays began by saying she had “grave concerns about our overall transportation network in the county.” She proposed that the county ask the Hernando-Citrus MPO to do a traffic study at the Suncoast Parkway. The purpose would be to determine where people using the Suncoast are coming from and going to, with a particular eye on potential logjams during storm evacuations from points south. The board agreed, and added it to the legislative funding request and to the MPO priority list.
As Bays noted, “we’ve got capacity issues.” They’re only going to get worse, especially during evacuations. Citrus County has just one major east-west artery, State Road 44 through Inverness, and it’s already at capacity. That stretch connects the Suncoast and Interstate 75.
The county has to get out ahead of this, as Bays urged. A traffic study at the Suncoast will help the county prioritize our transportation network by telling us where people are coming from and where they’re going. The network of roads and approaches that could be affected includes the Suncoast Parkway, S.R. 44, C.R. 491, U.S. 41, S.R. 200, I-75, and others.
With BOCC backing, a traffic study may happen sooner rather than later, but our issue is here, right now. Even before any MPO study produces data, the county needs to get a firm grip on traffic flow and management. Asking anyone who drives around the county will elicit comments regarding traffic hotspots, holdups and unhappy scenarios. Many recent arrivals from urban areas who thought they were escaping tied-up traffic report disappointment with what they’ve found. The county needs traffic flow management.
Remember also that the BOCC adopted Health in All Policies amendments to six elements in Citrus County’s Comprehensive Plan in 2020. One of those amendments was to the Multi-Modal Transportation Element (Chapter Six). It addressed the importance of bicycle and multi-use trails for healthy living, and encouraged transit-oriented design and walkability. This, of course, ties in with the strategic planning initiative currently underway in the county. Is it time for Citrus to develop a bicycle and pedestrian master plan, as other jurisdictions have, and tie it into the overall transportation plan?
The BOCC conversation regarding transportation issues has begun. It will benefit us all if they stick with it and develop some innovative plans.