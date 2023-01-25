Rebecca Bays, newly elected member of the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), has done the county a favor. She proposed serious consideration of a transportation issue, something the previous board had not done. Not only was the topic important – transportation and its management are top issues for both quality of life and economic development – but the discussion prompted appreciative comments from other BOCC members regarding the breadth of expertise now represented on the board.

