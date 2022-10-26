Until three decades ago, Citrus County’s appreciation of our veterans as a community was generally limited to Veterans Day sales and special offers.
Finding this unacceptable, Navy Korean War veteran and Floral City resident Gene Rudd decided to do something about it. Envisioning an entire week of activities to show our community’s appreciation to those who served in uniform, Rudd enlisted the sponsorship of the Citrus County Chronicle and formed the Veterans Appreciation Week Ad Hoc Committee.
Since the launching of the county’s first Veterans Appreciation Week in1993 with a Veterans Day parade, memorial service and a handful of veterans visiting a few classrooms, Veterans Appreciation Week now spans close to two weeks with over a dozen scheduled activities.
This year’s extended week of scheduled activities begins Monday, Oct. 31, with the Veterans in the Classroom (VITC) program and concludes Saturday, Nov. 12, with a Veterans Health Fair hosted by the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA.
Other major activities include a Homosassa Veterans Memorial program, free Nature Coast Community Band (NCCB) concerts honoring veterans, and a Military Ball sponsored by Marine Corps League, Detachment 819. For the first time, the Massing of the Colors will be incorporated with the NCCB concert at Seven Rivers Church. On Friday, Nov. 11, the Veterans Day parade and memorial service will take place in the host city of Inverness.
With age taking a toll on our older veterans, the future of the county’s Veterans Appreciation Week rests with younger veterans and non veteran community organizations taking an active role in its planning and execution.
In this regard, Citrus Schools have been the pacesetter with its active participation in the VITC, Veterans Day parade and recent assumption of the Homosassa Veterans Memorial program.
Another involved community organization is the NCCB that has been participating in the week’s activities since 2014 with free concerts saluting veterans, as well as its recent musical support of the Veterans Day memorial service.
Other community organizations have also pitched in to show their appreciation to our veterans.
The Inverness Elks Lodge hosts a free Sunday breakfast for veterans and the Crystal River Woman’s Club hosts an annual luncheon for female veterans. Additionally, Operation Welcome Home will host a light lunch for veterans at the Inverness Depot. The YMCA is the newest and, hopefully, continuing participant in Veterans Appreciation Week.
While our veterans do not seek the praise that their service warrants, Veterans Appreciation Week offers a special opportunity for our community to salute its veterans by showing appreciation for their selfless service on our behalf.
It is hoped that other community organizations become active participants in keeping Gene Rudd’s vision for Veterans Appreciation Weeks alive in the years ahead, as our ranks of veterans thin.
For in the words of our 30th President of the United States, Calvin Coolidge, “The nation which forgets its defenders will itself be forgotten.”