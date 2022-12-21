Despite over half of the rental households in Citrus County cost-burdened with rents of more than 30 percent of their income, the county’s long-standing dearth of affordable housing has been an afterthought, except for those residents who have had to struggle with it every day.
With affordable housing quintessential to human well-being, community stability and economic vitality, the 2021 Community Needs Assessment for Citrus County, as well as participants of the Citrus 2030 Vision Check, identified affordable housing as the county’s most critical community need.
Fortunately, affordable housing is no longer out of sight and out of mind. County government has now embraced affordable housing for the county’s service-oriented workforce and sizeable senior population as a priority need. This was affirmed this past July by the County Commission’s 3-2 vote that gave the green light to the construction of 179 affordable rental apartments in front of the Meadowcrest subdivision over the objections of opposing residents.
Given that county government is not in the home-building business, it needs tools to encourage the private sector to construct a mix of affordable single and multiple dwellings for the county’s workforce and seniors.
To sustain the county’s encouraging affordable housing momentum, the county’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee (AFHAC) recently updated its State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) report to identify tools for incentivizing private-sector builders to construct needed affordable housing.
Numerous tools to incentivize affordable housing were identified: Fast-tracking affordable housing permits. Reviewing/evaluating changes to county regulations that may affect affordable housing costs. Allowing smaller accessory standalone dwellings in areas zoned residential. Reducing, deferring or waiving impact fees. Requiring new developments to construct a certain percentage of affordable housing. And maintaining an inventory of locally owned public lands suitable for affordable housing.
These ample initiatives in the county’s affordable housing tool bag are an encouraging step that promises to spur attainable housing for the county’s workforce and seniors.
However, that promise will only be realized if county government aggressively uses these affordable housing tools. Just as studies collecting dust on shelves accomplish nothing, tools left in the bag will likewise accomplish nothing.