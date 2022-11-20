Before the advent of the shot clock in basketball, the team who staked claim to an early lead would resort to what is commonly known as the “stall tactic.” They would hold onto the ball, passing it around, without taking shots as the minutes would wind down.
However, the era of the shot clock is now ingrained and the stall tactic is a relic of a bygone era. With the clock winding down, the Southwest Florida Water Management District took a shot, striking a deal with a private vendor, keeping the Chassahowitzka campground and boat ramp open for residents and visitors to enjoy.
Though it’s a temporary fix, the deal showed determination on the part of the SWFWMD for going the extra mile to keep the campground and boat ramp open for public use. We applaud them for putting the citizens first in its efforts.
Before the SWFWMD was forced to seek a temporary resolution, it sought to renew a long-standing deal with the county, but the district’s efforts fell on deaf ears and when push came to shove, SWFWMD gave a little nudge.
That didn’t sit well with county officials, who took offense to the letter, saying the county attorney has documents showing the county is the rightful owner of the boat ramp and campground.
Instead of being a willing partner to resolve the ownership issue and come to an agreement, the county appeared content to allow the closure. But in another knee-jerk reaction, Commissioner Jeff Kinnard suggested it might be time to part ways with SWFWMD and seek another water management authority.
That’s not up to the county to determine. You can’t just take your ball and go home.
The lone documents SWFWMD has received from the county reference a road right of way being vacated. None of the information the county provided to the Chronicle or SWFWMD showed county ownership of the boat ramp.
“We have asked repeatedly for documentation demonstrating ownership of the boat ramp and have received nothing from the county attorney,” said SWFWMD spokeswoman Susanna Martinez Tarokh.
“I don’t know why they told you that,” County Attorney Denise Diamond Lyn told the Chronicle in an email fulfilling a request for the same documents provided to SWFWMD. “I suggest you ask those Water District officials why they would make such an unfounded assertion.
“While we have no intention of trying the case of the ‘ownership of the Chassahowitzka boat ramp’ in the press, we are fulfilling your records request.”
The documents the county provided to the Chronicle are about a resolution concerning a county road right of way. The documents do not show the county as clear owners of the boat ramp and campground and in the 2019 email, county officials wrote “we are still searching for records regarding the boat ramp and parking lot.”
That was two years ago and the county has yet to find any other documents showing it owns the property, while SWFWMD has provided both the county and the Chronicle a July 1990 title opinion issued to Citrus County concluded that Lykes Brothers owned title to the entire property and the county only had a right of way for a road that was never constructed. The documentation includes the deed the District received from Lykes Brothers when the property was purchased in December 1990.
According to the Citrus County Property Appraiser website, records show the District as the sole owner of the entire property. Additionally, per records provided by SWFWMD, the BOCC levied special assessments against the property in 2008 for water, wastewater and utility services. The District has provided all of this information to the county, with no response, SWFWMD officials have said.
There’s no rhyme or reason this dispute between the county and SWFWMD should continue dragging on. if the county is unable to show sufficient documentation, it serves no greater good in its relationship with SWFWMD and citizens should not suffer for it.