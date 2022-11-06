Imagine, if you will, you continually visit your doctor, telling them all about your signs and symptoms, only for it to fall on deaf ears.
That’s the growing frustration among the civic leaders who have been championing for a Baker Act facility in Citrus County.
Now, after more than three years since a new drug addiction mental health provider was awarded the county’s contract, Inverness Mayor Bob Plaisted is echoing those frustrations, after he made proclamation during a recent city council meeting calling for a Baker Act facility.
He’s right, it’s time.
But the doctor in this instance is the Citrus County Hospital Board (CCHB) and the Board of County Commissioners, both of which would donate to the project, but want the facility to revert back to the Citrus County public if LifeStream were to lose its mental health contract with the county.
LifeStream as well as Hernando County have each pledged $2 million for the facility. Hernando County attached no such strings to its financial contribution, yet here we are, years later with nothing to show for years of pleading, telling you about the symptoms.
It’s long past time for the CCHB and the BOCC to sit down in a room, draft an agreement, strike out a legal accord with LifeStream to protect the financial interests of the citizens.
But the stark reality is, there is no sense of urgency from either the CCHB or the BOCC to swallow their pride and do what is best for the health and well-being of the citizens of Citrus County.
According to Mental Health America, Florida ranks 25th in the nation for adults who have a higher prevalence of mental illness and lower rates of access to care. Florida ranks No. 1 in adults who have a substance abuse disorder; and it’s sixth in adults who have serious thoughts about suicide. Those are alarming figures.
Mental health is serious. In 2022, 19.86 percent of adults are experiencing a mental illness, equivalent to nearly 50 million Americans, with 4.91 percent experiencing a severe mental illness.
If this is about caring for our community, our neighbors, our family and friends, we should be ashamed as we continue to allow problems to exist with no facilities to provide care and treatment.
Officials continue to sit idly by, unwilling to comprise, unwilling to discuss solutions, content to do nothing, while thousands of people suffer daily. Where is the sense of urgency? Where is the sense of compassion?
We cannot continue to fritter away opportunities. The CCHB and the BOCC must find a solution and find one quickly. This is a life and death matter.