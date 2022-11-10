Chet Cole was the heart and soul of the Key Training Center during his 46-year tenure as its executive director. Although Cole passed away unexpectedly in 2017 at 72 years of age, his passionate advocacy for persons with developmental disabilities lives on in the capable and caring leadership of Melissa Walker.
As the Key Training Center’s assistant executive director at the time of Cole’s death, Walker assumed the duties of executive director. Imbued with Cole’s passion, dedication, and absolute love for the well-being of persons with developmental disabilities, Cole’s advocacy spirit lives on with Walker.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The Florida Association of Rehabilitation Facilities recently recognized Walker’s advocacy spirit by naming her as the 2022 Legislative Advocate of the Year during its 46th annual Conference in Clearwater. Walker was singled out by the association for her individual dedication and advocacy to restore iBudget rates for the Medicaid Waiver program managed by the Agency for Persons with Disabilities.
Given that multiple rate cuts over the years have resulted in iBudget rates being lower now than in July 2003 and with today’s inflation fueled operating costs reaching nearly 48 percent, providers, such as the Key Center, have been faced with the prospect of shuttering or curtailing operations. This would leave thousands of Floridians with developmental disabilities to care for themselves.
Finding this dire prospect completely unacceptable, Walker worked passionately and tirelessly in assisting the Florida Association of Rehabilitation Facilities in successfully obtaining iBudget rate increases. She made numerous legislative visits and phone calls, conducted a letter-writing campaign to communicate the developmental disability needs to lawmakers, and stayed in close contact with the Senate President’s Office to the final hours of the budget negotiations.
Walker’s passion and dedication on behalf of those with developmental disabilities not only inspired and energized her fellow association members to follow suit, but was instrumental to gaining legislative passage and the approval of Gov. DeSantis for urgently needed pay increases for Direct Support Professionals who provide necessary support and services to people with disabilities.
While Walker’s legislative achievement is a well deserved honor bestowed by the Florida Association of Rehabilitation Facilities, she is an unsung advocacy hero behind the scenes every day, as she carries forth the Key Center’s guiding principle of placing the dignity and self worth of persons with developmental disabilities first and foremost.
As a community, we add our congratulations and heartfelt thanks to Melissa Walker for her advocacy spirit, as well as her passionate commitment to continuing the Key Center tradition of being a leader and innovator for improving the quality of life for Floridians with developmental disabilities.