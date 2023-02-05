Duke recently announced a price increases that range from 20 percent for residential customers and 19 percent to 37 percent for commercial and industrial customers, blaming the sharp price increases on natural gas prices and hurricane storm restoration work in 2022.
If approved by the state Utilities Commission, these higher rates would become effective in April.
While we understand and appreciate that they need to recover the costs of providing reliable energy to customers, some of these are extraordinary costs, and we believe that recovering extraordinary costs should be spread over time rather than recovered all in one year.
Duke is heavily reliant on natural gas in Florida as a result of economic and policy decisions to close down coal and nuclear plants that have more stable fuel costs and national energy policies that have encouraged the use of natural gas for electricity generation.
A portion of electric rates covers the cost of fuel burned to produce the electricity. This portion is set separately in an annual hearing before the state utilities commission. It is designed to reflect the actual cost of fuel burned adjusted with a calculation of the cost of fuel that will be burned during the next year.
According to the US Energy Information Administration the wholesale cost of natural gas last year was 53 percent higher than a year earlier. The cost increase was due to a variety of factors including higher domestic demand due to weather and higher international demand for liquified natural gas due to the loss of Russian gas in Europe.
Duke is requesting $795 million in net fuel cost to be recovered in rates during the coming year.
The other part of the proposed rate increase is for the recovery of $442 million for restoration costs due to hurricanes and replenishment of hurricane reserves. Duke is asking to recover these costs during the coming year.
While both fuel costs and the cost of storm recovery are legitimate expenses incurred in providing reliable electric energy, bundling them together and recovering the full cost over one year means big rate increases for Duke customers.
While we are not experts in the complex field of utility rate-making, we believe in fairness to both the company and its customers. Duke and the Utilities Commission should consider whether they are recurring or unusual fuel costs. If they are unusual costs, their recovery should be spread over a longer period than one year.
Likewise, hurricane costs last year were impacted largely by Hurricane Ian, which in its filing Duke said is the fifth strongest to make U.S. mainland hurricane landfall and will be regarded as one of the costliest tropical cyclones on record.
Given this fact, it seems that Duke and the commission should consider spreading these recovery costs over a period of more than one year.
Spreading these costs over a longer time period would not reduce the amount being collected by Duke, but it would give customers some relief from the vary large rate increases being requested.