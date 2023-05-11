It was no great surprise to learn recently that Duke Energy is still the county’s largest taxpayer, even after shedding many jobs in the nuclear plant closure 10 years ago. The county had been overly reliant on Duke (previously Florida Power) for high-paying jobs as well as property taxes.
Citrus County is in the position now, though, to chart a smarter course for the future. With public and private decision-makers and influencers focused on strategic planning, the county can shift the tax burden off residential – currently, residents shoulder 62 percent of the total tax bill – onto industrial/commercial. And it can be done while fulfilling the strategic vision of being a welcoming, economically vibrant community where people and nature live in harmony, and both thrive.
No one said it would be easy, but leaders must seriously take on board the truths that have been told to them for years. It started in 2013, with the Goldsmith strategic study commissioned through Duke and delivered to the Economic Development Council. That plan spotlighted the need to diversify and the means to make it happen. Nothing did. Since then, there’s been a lot of jawboning about diversifying the economy, but not much action.
The county is at a tipping point for development: decisions made and actions taken now will reverberate through the years. Fortunately, Citrus has an experienced administrator who’s serious about driving the county forward within strategic plan guidelines, and a county commissioner who conducts strategic planning for clients in her private business and who got the county’s ball rolling with public input sessions. They have been the catalysts.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County critically needs economic diversification. According to the Property Appraiser’s Office, the top 10 taxpayers are clustered into just four business areas: utilities, healthcare, residential development and retail. The new entities coming to the 491/486 intersection area are primarily retail and food service firms.
As consultants have been saying for years, clean industry would be a good fit. While some are knee-jerk negative when the term “industry” comes up, “clean industry” refers to industry that does not emit smoke, noise, offensive odors or harmful industrial wastes. Ideally, it would not rely heavily on municipal services beyond requiring utilities and transportation corridors.
County Commission Chair Ruthie Schlabach recently said that luring clean industry to the county is key and that building up the Inverness Airport Business Park and the Holder Industrial Park would help. The county needs to focus on appropriately placed, shovel-ready sites with infrastructure included.
The four focus areas for the county’s new strategic plan include economy, environment, quality of life and governance. Citrus County can demonstrate its dedication to these areas with strategic decision-making and economic development activities starting right now.