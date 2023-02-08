The Citrus County Commission is once again trying to find a way to fund needed road repairs and resurfacing as the county prepares for coming growth.
Initially they considered using an increase in the transportation portion of impact fees to fund the repairs, but then they found that impact fees, which are paid as part of obtaining a building permit, are not allowed to be used for repairs.
Since the purpose of impact fees is to charge people adding an impact to county services, they cannot be used for maintenance expenses. So, for example, they could not be used for repaving roads, but they apparently could be used to fund the widening of CR 491, since that would be adding capacity to the county road system.
So the question of how to fund the needed road repairs and resurfacing still has not been resolved. Previous commissions have discussed impact fees, a sales tax, an MSBU dedicated to road maintenance and repair, the gas tax, and even not having a special funding mechanism and just funding the repairs through the regular budget that comes from property taxes.
In 2014, the commission placed on the ballot a 1 cent increase in the sales tax with proceeds dedicated to road resurfacing, but it was opposed by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce and turned down by voters.
All of these are possible options, even the impact fee, since it could raise money for widening CR 491. We have no immediately preferable funding option, or an option that combines some of these. Our main concern is that the commission acts and starts a plan for resurfacing and other required maintenance.
As Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said during discussion of using impact fees, “we’re falling behind $12 (million) to $14 million every single year that we don’t fund road resurfacing.” He also said commissioners can deal with the problem now or “kick the can down the road” for future boards to deal with.
This is not really an option. Previous boards have done this, so instead of being prepared for new growth, we continue to fall behind in road maintenance. It is incumbent on this board to work together to come up with a realistic plan for repaving roads and a mechanism to fund it.
Please, commissioners, don’t kick this can down the road one more time. Now is the time to deal with it.