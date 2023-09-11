Citrus County desperately needs a behavioral health facility, and another step has been taken to make it a reality. Unfortunately, the county commissioners were not unanimous in voting to invest the $2 million with LifeStream, the county’s contracted behavioral health provider, to make it happen. However, those in favor carried the day.
The split decision arose over wording of the contract in connection with the proposed behavioral health center. The wording proposed by the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) specified that LifeStream would have “a minimum of three appropriate medical staffing, at least one of which will be a psychiatrist onsite at the facility.” Among the edits returned by LifeStream was the statement that it would “provide appropriate medical staffing onsite.”
LifeStream correctly made the change; the county overstepped when it tried to specify staffing patterns. The BOCC should ensure that it and LifeStream agree on performance, expectations and deliverables, then step back to let the experts handle things. Micromanaging is not a winning tactic. If LifeStream fails to be accountable or live up to obligations, then contractually specified repercussions come into play.
It’s not just Citrus County that has a lot on the line here, although it’s Citrus County citizens who may be the primary users. While our county contributed $2 million, so did Hernando County, and so did the State of Florida. LifeStream will make up the remainder for the anticipated $12 million facility, which as a behavioral health center will offer treatment as well as Baker Act services.
All contributors must agree with each other and with LifeStream on expectations and accountabilities. Everyone needs to be on the same page before the building becomes reality. With Citrus BOCC’s action, the ball is finally being moved forward. Mental health needs are not abating – this behavioral health center should be completed as soon as reasonably possible, with appropriate staffing to meet clients’ needs.