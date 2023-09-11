Citrus County desperately needs a behavioral health facility, and another step has been taken to make it a reality. Unfortunately, the county commissioners were not unanimous in voting to invest the $2 million with LifeStream, the county’s contracted behavioral health provider, to make it happen. However, those in favor carried the day.

The split decision arose over wording of the contract in connection with the proposed behavioral health center. The wording proposed by the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) specified that LifeStream would have “a minimum of three appropriate medical staffing, at least one of which will be a psychiatrist onsite at the facility.” Among the edits returned by LifeStream was the statement that it would “provide appropriate medical staffing onsite.”

