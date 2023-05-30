Gov. DeSantis signed legislation banning courses that “distort significant historical events,” teach “identity politics,” or are “based on theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, or privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, or economic inequities.” Andrew Gothard, president of the United Faculty of Florida, representing more than 25,000 faculty members statewide, stated that offering students the opportunity to learn about various subjects and perspectives is a “bedrock of democracy.”

Education, at its core, should be informative. It challenges thinking and helps shape morals and social norms. Higher education institutions specialize in providing students with the chance to explore different cultures and a wide range of topics. These students invest in their education and should have the freedom to choose elective courses based on their interests or subjects they want to delve deeper into, beyond their core requirements.

