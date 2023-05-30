Gov. DeSantis signed legislation banning courses that “distort significant historical events,” teach “identity politics,” or are “based on theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, or privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, or economic inequities.” Andrew Gothard, president of the United Faculty of Florida, representing more than 25,000 faculty members statewide, stated that offering students the opportunity to learn about various subjects and perspectives is a “bedrock of democracy.”
Education, at its core, should be informative. It challenges thinking and helps shape morals and social norms. Higher education institutions specialize in providing students with the chance to explore different cultures and a wide range of topics. These students invest in their education and should have the freedom to choose elective courses based on their interests or subjects they want to delve deeper into, beyond their core requirements.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion have become politicized buzzwords that need to be disentangled. Grouping these words together has resulted in a singular definition that is often used as a catchphrase. Definitions matter because they guide how we use and implement a word. Each of these words carries its own significance and should be defined and implemented independently.
Political leaders on both sides, left and right, are exploiting these words to promote their extreme agendas. One side advocates for a “woke culture” while the other advocates for a “cancel” culture. The essence here is that without education, students are unable to make informed and knowledgeable decisions about their viewpoints.
The foundation of this practice lies in diversity. Diversity is not merely a racial catchphrase; it should encompass differences in thought, gender, ethnicity, and opinion. When these differences are brought together, they create something magical.
We should embrace the fact that individuals bring their unique experiences to the table. Imagine a world where only old white men make decisions based on the exact same experiences. The government should allow colleges to fulfill their purpose. Students are not sent to college solely to enhance their skills in reading, writing and arithmetic; they are also there to gain a real-world perspective. America’s greatness stems from being a diverse melting pot where everyone comes from different backgrounds. The current legislature is excessively involved in education and dictating how it should be delivered to students.
America is meant to be the land of freedom and endless possibilities. If laws continue to blur boundaries, we risk losing what makes this country and state truly special.