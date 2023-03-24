Earlier this month the Discovery Channel television show “RV There Yet” showcased beautiful Citrus County. The show was able to capture exactly what makes Citrus County the Nature Coast.
The couple on the show started their week at the Cove Campground in Inverness. While there, they participated in an airboat ride at Wild Bill Airboat Tours and went for a bike ride down the Withlacoochee Trail.
From there, the couple went to The Tillis Hill Campground in Inverness. They highlighted local activities such horseback riding, hiking, and swimming with manatees. They explored our wildlife at Homosassa Wildlife Park.
Overall, in the 30-minute episode, the show truly captured what makes our home so beautiful. They displayed gorgeous aerial views of 3 Sisters Springs and other places they visited. The show provided a good mix of our nature, wildlife, and attractions. The couple even stated our county makes them think of old Florida.
It is great that our county was showcased on a national platform. We must remember with national attention comes blessings and challenges. We will be blessed with more tourists and with more tourism, bringing more patrons to our restaurants and businesses.
It could also be a challenge in that attracting more visitors could also attract more residents who decide to live here and require us to provide more government services.
Many of us who live here call Citrus County our slice of paradise. We must also remember everyone is looking for their paradise.
Opportunities like being featured on this show prove growth management is not only inevitable but planning and preparing for it is vital to preserving the county’s quality of life.