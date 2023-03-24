Earlier this month the Discovery Channel television show “RV There Yet” showcased beautiful Citrus County. The show was able to capture exactly what makes Citrus County the Nature Coast.

The couple on the show started their week at the Cove Campground in Inverness. While there, they participated in an airboat ride at Wild Bill Airboat Tours and went for a bike ride down the Withlacoochee Trail.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle