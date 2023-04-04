Poor oral health can lead to an elevated risk of pancreatic cancer, kidney cancer, and blood cancers. Also, a growing body of research has identified a connection between oral health and chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s, diabetes and other serious conditions affecting millions of people.

Despite the fact that a lack of access to dental care is one of the five most common factors contributing to non-communicable diseases, the significant role that dental wellness plays as the gateway to good health is too often overlooked and underappreciated, especially in Florida.

