Poor oral health can lead to an elevated risk of pancreatic cancer, kidney cancer, and blood cancers. Also, a growing body of research has identified a connection between oral health and chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s, diabetes and other serious conditions affecting millions of people.
Despite the fact that a lack of access to dental care is one of the five most common factors contributing to non-communicable diseases, the significant role that dental wellness plays as the gateway to good health is too often overlooked and underappreciated, especially in Florida.
With a record 6 million Floridians lacking access to sufficient dental care per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and WalletHub’s key oral health metrics ranking Florida near the bottom at 42 out of 50 states, dental wellness in the Sunshine State is quite gloomy.
Florida tied for the second highest percentage of adults who reported having fair or poor oral health and had the lowest percentage of adolescents who visited a dentist in the past year, which is why dental health is especially poor among children in Florida. Contributing to this gloomy adolescent percentage is that only 30 percent of Florida dentists participate in Medicaid for child dental services.
Another significant contributor to the Sunshine State’s gloomy dental wellness is the number of dentists per capita. Florida’s ratio of dentists to population is one dentist to 1,580 residents compared to the national ratio of one dentist to 1,380 residents. As evidenced by Citrus County’s ratio of one dentist per 3,290 residents, access to dental care is particularly acute in non-metropolitan areas.
To remedy Florida’s gloomy dental wellness, the Florida Dental Association is encouraging state legislators to allocate nearly $2 million for programs that would increase access to dental care, especially for rural residents and those who are uninsured.
A primary impediment to setting up dental practices in underserved areas is the heavy student loan debt of dental school graduates that’s estimated at about $300,000. As such, the Florida Dental Association is calling for Florida to follow the lead of other states – like Arizona, New York and Ohio – by offering relief with a student loan repayment program to incentivize dentists to accept Medicaid or work in underserved communities.
The response of state lawmakers to a repayment program has been crickets. Budget drafts recommended by House and Senate committees only earmark $250,000 to support an annual free dental care clinic hosted by the dental association.
In 2019, Gov. DeSantis and the Florida Legislature took steps to adopt a repayment program, but the opportunity was missed because lawmakers failed to allocate money in the state budget.
The time is past due for state legislators to end the state’s oral pain by answering the Florida Dental Association’s urgent call to put a smile on Florida’s dental wellness.