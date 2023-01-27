Dementia is perhaps our most feared medical condition, even above cancer, heart disease and stroke. This is not surprising because dementia lasts eight to 12 years after diagnosis, and it eventually can require years of around-the-clock care. It is expensive, exhausting for the care partner and traumatic for everyone involved.

Dementia is not a specific disease but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, though there are multiple other causes.

