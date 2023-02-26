We know there’s a dementia issue in Citrus County, particularly among aging residents. That’s why it was such a blow to hear recently that Dementia Education, Inc., which has been the nonprofit leader in raising awareness of and promoting education on dementia, plans to disband.
Dementia Education, Inc. was named the Chronicle’s Nonprofit of the Year for 2022, and recently sponsored a book on firearm safety and dementia that was spotlighted by the National Rifle Association in the January issue of its American Rifleman. Dementia Education, Inc. has also been the fundraising entity to assist its partner organization, Coping With Dementia, to be able to offer no- or low-cost assistance to individuals and businesses for a number of years.
Debbie Selsavage and Ed Youngblood, founders of Coping With Dementia, are also board members for Dementia Education, Inc. They are working with the nonprofit’s treasurer and others to wind up the nonprofit’s business. That includes disbursal of several smaller, already-committed grants to community organizations, plus a new arrangement with LifeStream for accommodations especially for seniors at the planned Citrus County Baker Act facility. The closeout amount that will go to LifeStream is approximately $25,000.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Nonprofit organizations don’t run themselves, and in many ways they’re more unwieldy than for-profit entities. After the nonprofit’s dissolution, Youngblood and Selsavage have said, they hope in the future to be able to “carry on dementia-related charitable support throughout Citrus County in a way that is more manageable for us and others involved.”
Partnering with LifeStream on the Baker Act facility is critical, and they say that LifeStream management is on the same page with them for use of the funding. As their Better Baker Act book outlines, there are four important recommendations:
1. To shift intake and transport from uniformed police to non-uniformed social or health care workers as much as possible, to reduce trauma and facilitate de-escalation at the source
2. Retain and care for all seniors (65 and older), whether or not they are known to have dementia, in an environment (coloring, textures, furniture, lighting) specifically designed to reduce fear and stress
3. Provide dementia-specific training for all transport and care personnel
4. Develop a public education campaign with the goal of reducing unnecessary Baker Acts initiated by families and professional care facilities
Selsavage has pledged to provide free dementia-specific training for all relevant personnel (transport or care) for one year following the opening of a Citrus County facility.
The loss of Dementia Education, Inc. will hurt, but we hope the community does not give up on dementia-specific awareness, education, and actions. Many people suffer from this irreversible disease. It’s not curable, but certainly the right moves will help people with dementia and their families and care partners live better lives.