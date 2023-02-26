We know there’s a dementia issue in Citrus County, particularly among aging residents. That’s why it was such a blow to hear recently that Dementia Education, Inc., which has been the nonprofit leader in raising awareness of and promoting education on dementia, plans to disband.

Dementia Education, Inc. was named the Chronicle’s Nonprofit of the Year for 2022, and recently sponsored a book on firearm safety and dementia that was spotlighted by the National Rifle Association in the January issue of its American Rifleman. Dementia Education, Inc. has also been the fundraising entity to assist its partner organization, Coping With Dementia, to be able to offer no- or low-cost assistance to individuals and businesses for a number of years.

