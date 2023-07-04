Over 800,000 Floridians are providing unpaid care to someone with dementia, and the number is growing, according to the Florida chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. The association says that approximately one in eight people over 65 and almost half of people 85 or older develop some form of dementia.
Experts in dementia care say that caring for someone with dementia is possibly the most stressful form of medical care, and it takes a toll in emotional stress, depression and health problems.
Caregivers for someone with dementia often come from that individual’s family. However, with many Floridians moving here from somewhere else, the family nexus is lost, meaning the husband or wife of the dementia patient is often the only family caregiver.
This essentially means they are a caregiver 24 hours a day, and people with dementia typically require more supervision and are less likely to express gratitude for the help they receive.
The net result is that when a husband or wife has dementia to the degree that they require constant care the caregiver can suffer from social isolation and depression.
In 2012, the Florida legislature passed legislation setting up a panel of experts to evaluate the impact of dementia in the state and make recommendations on what can be done, and by 2015, the Dementia Care and Cure Initiative (DCCI) was created to implement a statewide effort to becoming more dementia-caring and to support those diagnosed with and living with dementia.
Helpful information for caregivers is available through the Florida Department of Health and through organizations such as the Alzheimer’s Association and the Dementia Society and a variety of private organizations that provide information and guidance for caregivers.
But information about the disease and its progression is cold comfort to someone with a 24-hour-a-day responsibility. They desperately need a break. Things like adult day care can give the caregiver a break, but there are a limited number of these, and the expense of adult day care is not covered by Medicare.
If the person with dementia progresses to the point where they cannot be successfully cared for in a home environment, there are a number of memory care facilities, but choosing the right one that can provide the care can be a challenge, and the expense may seriously strain family financial resources since Medicare typically does not cover all of the expenses of institutional care.
And aside from the cost of institutional care, placing a loved one in a professional care facility is “one of the most difficult and stressful decisions a person or family can ever make” according to Debbie Selsavage, the founder of Coping With Dementia, Inc
Given the growing population, a waitlist of over 100,000 Floridians for programs that help seniors age in place and offer respite for caregivers, this is a ticking time bomb that the state needs to address by supporting additional programs for both people suffering from dementia and for their caregivers.