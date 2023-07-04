Over 800,000 Floridians are providing unpaid care to someone with dementia, and the number is growing, according to the Florida chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. The association says that approximately one in eight people over 65 and almost half of people 85 or older develop some form of dementia.

Experts in dementia care say that caring for someone with dementia is possibly the most stressful form of medical care, and it takes a toll in emotional stress, depression and health problems.

