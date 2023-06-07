The uniquely designed tent-topped Crystal River Mall opened to great fanfare on October 17, 1990, with guest appearances from entertainment stars Phyllis Diller, Jack Jones and The Lettermen. Now, 33 years later, this iconic retail mall’s journey will end with the wrecking ball.
Despite 85 percent of the inline retail space being occupied when it opened in 1990, the mall became increasingly vacant due in part to its location, a shift to smaller stand-alone stores, and the rise of e-commerce. Becoming one of the least-tenant occupied malls owned by the Simon Property Group, it entered foreclosure in 2011 and was sold to Boxer Properties of Dallas, Texas.
As the mall’s occupancy and maintenance continued to decline over the past decade, its uncertain future gave rise to the concern that the mall property might atheistically give our community a black eye if left fallow and neglected in the midst of Crystal River’s tourist hub.
In light of this concern, the demolition of the iconic retail mall that begins this month is a welcomed first step in the seven- to eight-year journey to repurpose the 34-acre site into a thriving community of apartments, townhouses and retail shops.
When completed, the site will be home to 360 apartments in three-story buildings, 80 two-story townhomes and retail shops, complemented by such amenities as a fitness center, a pool, a public dog park, walking trails and community outdoor cooking areas.
A particularly important repurposing benefit is that it will add approximately 440 residential units to the county’s dearth of workforce housing that’s priced at an affordable level for young professionals and tradesmen. Also, by adding to the county’s inventory of available housing, rental costs should cool to make housing more affordable for the county’s service-oriented workers.
Especially encouraging about the mall site’s repurposing is that the developer, Miami-based and family-owned Dorvidor Management Company, has reportedly embraced the Crystal River Civic Master Plan approved last April, as well as the vision previously laid out by Crystal River residents for the mall site’s redevelopment.
As the wrecking ball ends the mall’s retail era where shoppers would come to browse and buy, it also ushers in the dawn of a new community era where residents can live, work and play.
With high hopes for the mall property’s redevelopment as a local mixed-use model, we share Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek’s enthusiasm that the Dorvidor Management Company’s investment will give the site a new and productive purpose that benefits our entire community.