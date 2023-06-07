The uniquely designed tent-topped Crystal River Mall opened to great fanfare on October 17, 1990, with guest appearances from entertainment stars Phyllis Diller, Jack Jones and The Lettermen. Now, 33 years later, this iconic retail mall’s journey will end with the wrecking ball.

Despite 85 percent of the inline retail space being occupied when it opened in 1990, the mall became increasingly vacant due in part to its location, a shift to smaller stand-alone stores, and the rise of e-commerce. Becoming one of the least-tenant occupied malls owned by the Simon Property Group, it entered foreclosure in 2011 and was sold to Boxer Properties of Dallas, Texas.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle