It is not often that cancellation of a high school student play is featured in “Playbill,” the national theater industry publication, and draws comment from national media and a Pulitzer-prize winning author, but earlier this year this is precisely what happened in Jacksonville.

A student production of playwright Paula Vogel’s play “Indecent” was scheduled to be presented at the Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in early March, but it was abruptly canceled by the school system after rehearsals had begun.

