It is not often that cancellation of a high school student play is featured in “Playbill,” the national theater industry publication, and draws comment from national media and a Pulitzer-prize winning author, but earlier this year this is precisely what happened in Jacksonville.
A student production of playwright Paula Vogel’s play “Indecent” was scheduled to be presented at the Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in early March, but it was abruptly canceled by the school system after rehearsals had begun.
“Indecent” tells the true story of the 1923 production of Jewish writer Sholem Asch’s play “God of Vengeance,” which deals with censorship and antisemitism and features a love scene between two women. After the play was presented in 1923, the cast was arrested for obscenity.
A hundred years later, Duval County Schools said the cancellation of “Indecent” was for “adult sexual dialogue that is inappropriate for student cast members and student audiences,” but which student actors say was precipitated by societal divisions and sometimes volatile emotions around discussions of sexuality and race.
The play was approved and announced in May 2022 and all of the students involved in the play had received permission from their parents to participate in it, so after it was canceled they considered still putting on the play if they could find a venue.
The cancellation received widespread criticism, including from the Dramatists Guild of America. A representative of the Guild wrote on Facebook that “the Guild has been supporting playwright Paula Vogel and the Anderson students as they explore ways to get Indecent rescheduled. Unfortunately, it has been reported that there is a fear of reprisal if the production proceeds.”
We are not commenting on the school’s decision to cancel the play, or on the suitability of the play for a high school production, but rather on the student decision to not perform it anywhere due to concerns of reprisal if they do. When a literary work is not performed due to fear of reprisal, one of our most precious freedoms, the right to speak freely, is threatened.
This is the fallout of the culture wars that are fought regularly on social media and in politics, where people lose friends over political opinions, and where differences unfortunately sometimes spill over into violence.
It is a sad commentary on the state of our society when people fear reprisal for presenting a Tony award-winning play from a Pulitzer Prize-winning author because some people in a community differ with the subject of the work or some of the language used.
We should be better than this, and not feel it is our right to threaten or harass others over their choice of literature or lifestyle with which we disagree.
They are making choices, just as we are making choices, and differing with their choices does not entitle us to harass or intimidate them any more than their differing with our choices gives them the right to harass and intimidate us.