Music is the soul of a community.
As a community, Citrus County is blessed to have the Nature Coast Community Band (NCCB), which was formed in 2009 by a small group of music enthusiasts wanting to share their love of music with free concerts for county residents.
Since inspired by the small group of music enthusiasts, the NCCB has flourished. Growing to more than 70 musicians who selflessly volunteer their time and talents, the high-quality symphonic band has become an irreplaceable cultural treasure that’s enjoyed each year by thousands of county residents.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
After outgrowing its initial rehearsal site at the county’s canning facility in Lecanto, band members have had to play musical chairs by having to relocate their rehearsal site at least six times since 2012. At its current rehearsal site at the Florida Army National Guard Armory in Crystal River for the past year, band members once again must play musical chairs, reportedly due to a change in the armory’s policy.
The armory policy change is not only exceedingly disappointing to the band members, but also to our community since the armory has traditionally been available to community organizations. Especially disheartening to the band members is that the band has been an ardent musical supporter of local patriotic events honoring those who serve and have served in uniform. That said, our state legislative delegation is encouraged to ask the Florida Army National Guard about the rationale for the policy change that has adversely impacted the NCCB.
Although the band is willing to pay a rental fee, if requested, and has insurance to cover all equipment and bodily injury, its search for an air-conditioned and heated space of at least 35 feet by 50 feet and secure storage for percussion and sound equipment has been fruitless. This has caused great consternation for the band members and places the future of the NCCB in jeopardy because without rehearsals there can be no free community concerts.
With the future of our county’s musical soul in jeopardy, the NCCB urgently needs the help of the Citrus County community to find a suitable and, hopefully, permanent site for its weekly Tuesday rehearsal from 6-9 p.m. Accordingly, Citrus County government, the cities of Crystal River and Inverness, local churches, community organizations, and the private sector are urged to explore their respective facility assets with an eye toward a permanent NCCB rehearsal site.
Surely, there is a suitable site in Citrus County.
If a suitable rehearsal site for the NCCB is not found soon, this cultural treasure is in jeopardy of being lost. Hopefully, our community values the NCCB as much as the band members value our community by not standing by and letting this happen.
To lose Citrus County’s musical soul simply for the want of a rehearsal site is absolutely unthinkable.