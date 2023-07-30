In small communities like Crystal River, transparency and fairness are crucial to maintaining public trust in local government. The recent request by outgoing City Manager Ken Frink to be appointed to a vacant city council seat raises some questions.
One concern is the fact that Ken Frink’s wife is currently a member of the city council. This familial connection naturally raises Sunshine Law concerns. We have no doubt that Councilman Frink and his wife would try very hard not to discuss city business outside of the council chambers, but the temptation to do so could prove problematic.
And even if the couple never discuss city business at home, will the public trust that will be the case?
The vacancy on the council occurred when Patrick Fitzpatrick died June 7. The council has been operating with just 4 voting members. It is probable that Cindy Guy, Frink’s wife, will have to – or should – abstain from voting for her husband’s appointment. That means that only three council members will get to vote on the appointment of the new council member.
The council must carefully weigh the qualifications and merits of each candidate without bias. The problem is that there are currently no other applications. It would be a good thing if the council worked harder to solicit other candidates.
Frink’s experience as the outgoing city manager may provide him with valuable insights, but the council should not let that overshadow how his appointment might be perceived by the public.
The council can assure the public that their decision is based on what’s best for the community rather than personal connections.
Another issue is that appointing Frink to the vacant council seat could potentially give him an unfair advantage in the upcoming election. Being an incumbent council member would undoubtedly bolster his campaign, making it difficult for other candidates to compete on a level playing field. This scenario could discourage other qualified individuals from participating in the election.
Ken Frink would make an excellent city councilman. He is a highly skilled city manager and a dedicated public servant. He may be one of the best city managers in the history of Crystal River. We have no doubt he would excel on the council.
But to maintain public trust and avoid the appearance of favoritism, the council should consider soliciting more candidates for the position and appointing someone not so close to the existing council.
Then, Frink can run for the seat in the next election. This would allow the citizens of Crystal River to weigh the issues that arise from Frink’s marriage to a council member and decide the issue for themselves.
By giving the community a chance to make an informed choice, the council can reaffirm their commitment to open government and ensure that the elected representative truly reflects the will of the people.