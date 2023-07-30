In small communities like Crystal River, transparency and fairness are crucial to maintaining public trust in local government. The recent request by outgoing City Manager Ken Frink to be appointed to a vacant city council seat raises some questions.

One concern is the fact that Ken Frink’s wife is currently a member of the city council. This familial connection naturally raises Sunshine Law concerns. We have no doubt that Councilman Frink and his wife would try very hard not to discuss city business outside of the council chambers, but the temptation to do so could prove problematic.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle