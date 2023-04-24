With the parkway now complete to SR 44 and the extension to CR 486 underway, the road is already impacting county traffic, and with the extension planned to go north to connect with U.S. 19 north of Crystal River portends more impact on roads in the city and those leading into and out of town.

County Commissioner Bays has already broached the impact of traffic from the parkway on county roads with state officials, and the Crystal River city council has voted unanimously to ask the turnpike authority for upgrades to local roads to help mitigate the traffic impacts.

