With the parkway now complete to SR 44 and the extension to CR 486 underway, the road is already impacting county traffic, and with the extension planned to go north to connect with U.S. 19 north of Crystal River portends more impact on roads in the city and those leading into and out of town.
County Commissioner Bays has already broached the impact of traffic from the parkway on county roads with state officials, and the Crystal River city council has voted unanimously to ask the turnpike authority for upgrades to local roads to help mitigate the traffic impacts.
Some of the impacts the city is seeking are enhancements along Turkey Oak Dr., which is envisioned as a reliever to move traffic coming into the city along CR 486 directly north instead of through city streets to U.S. 19 and then north through the city.
Ultimately, Turkey Oak needs to become a state road and be widened and upgraded to state road standards in order to handle the traffic that will come with the turnpike at least temporarily terminating at CR 486.
Unless this road is upgraded and new turn lanes, acceleration and deceleration lanes along with additional signage are added, the turnpike will create a continuing traffic crisis in and around Crystal River.
With additional interchanges now planned, including one at CR 495 (Citrus Ave.), there will be significant impacts on city traffic, and as stated in a letter from Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek to the turnpike authority, Meek said the city is also dealing with multiple backups on area roads, and without transportation upgrades these will have significant negative impacts on the city.
He asked the state to work with the city in “identifying and implementing strategic upgrades on city, county and state roads designed to enhance the flow of new traffic in and around the city created by the Suncoast.”
We recognize that the turnpike will create economic opportunity for the city, but that new opportunity will come at a cost, and part of that cost is additional traffic congestion which could be a looming mess for Crystal River unless adjustments are made to area roads to handle the additional traffic.
Since the turnpike will be the primary source of this additional traffic, it seems fair and reasonable for the state to share the cost with local taxpayers, and for the state to be a partner in improving roads to mitigate the traffic impact the parkway will bring.