The City of Crystal River is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Crystal River was founded as a town in 1903 and incorporated as a city on July 3, 1923. That is the official history but the area goes back much further.
It was the site of an Indian settlement as far back as 500 B.C. Through the years it developed around its favorable climate and amazing resources. It was involved in the phosphate industry, turpentine business, and contributed to the pencil industry; not to forget the fishing and hunting bounty it provided.
Like so many small cities, it never attracted industry although it was the home of the Pro Line Boat company for many years. It was not until the early 1970s that the nuclear power plant was built, opening in 1976. This brought about some changes, but the city remained much the same. In 1990 the Crystal River Mall was opened. Along with the mall were extensive plans for the out-parcel development. Unfortunately, due to various reasons it never happened.
From a destination point of view, Crystal River could not be more perfect. U.S. 19 runs through it and it sits on Kings Bay and the Crystal River. It is truly an idyllic location but it remained a small, aging Florida city.
In 1993, the city was hit by the storm of the century. Much of the city was flooded with up to four feet of water. The damage to homes, city hall, businesses was devastating. The city leadership, community and employees rolled up their sleeves, cleaned up and moved forward.
Crystal River, like most other cities, struggled with politics but eventually got on sound footing and developed a vision for the city. The first challenge was determining what the city’s strengths were. They focused on its history and manatees. Merv Waldrop was a city planner in the ’80s and later city manager. He was one of the first to discuss ecotourism and the idea of a river walk. Subsequent city leaders embraced the ideas along with manatees and history and started to redefine Crystal River.
Crystal River today epitomizes the concept of city reinventing and rejuvenation. There have been many challenges over the years and naysayers. The city managed to accentuate the positive, develop sound plans, implement, and monitor them. They realized many projects would be costly and aggressively sought out grants, along with partnerships with state and federal agencies.
Crystal River is part of the Florida Main Street program. The city has recently received national recognition. The city continues to receive positive exposure and awards too numerous to list.
The citizens of Crystal River and their leadership are good examples of what can happen when elected officials and the community work together, keeping the end goal always present and focusing on the future.
Congratulations to the City of Crystal River on its 100th anniversary and to many future successes. Thank you for being a jewel on Florida’s Nature Coast.