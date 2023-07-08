The City of Crystal River is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Crystal River was founded as a town in 1903 and incorporated as a city on July 3, 1923. That is the official history but the area goes back much further.

It was the site of an Indian settlement as far back as 500 B.C. Through the years it developed around its favorable climate and amazing resources. It was involved in the phosphate industry, turpentine business, and contributed to the pencil industry; not to forget the fishing and hunting bounty it provided.

