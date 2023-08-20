A recent study conducted by Michael Baker International has unveiled promising prospects for the establishment of a Medical Arts District in Inverness, aligning with the city’s commitment to preserving its cherished “Small Town Done Right” identity while embracing growth and innovation. The results of the Medical Arts District and Corridor Study Draft Report shed light on the potential economic and community benefits, positioning Inverness as a hub for medical facilities and advancements.

The study’s comprehensive analysis emphasizes the significance of the Health Care & Social Assistance sector, which currently employs 19.8 percent of Inverness residents and generates an estimated revenue of $333,395,000 as of 2017. Central to this sector’s influence is the HCA Florida Citrus Hospital (HCA), the second-largest local employer, accompanied by an array of private practices.

