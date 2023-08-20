A recent study conducted by Michael Baker International has unveiled promising prospects for the establishment of a Medical Arts District in Inverness, aligning with the city’s commitment to preserving its cherished “Small Town Done Right” identity while embracing growth and innovation. The results of the Medical Arts District and Corridor Study Draft Report shed light on the potential economic and community benefits, positioning Inverness as a hub for medical facilities and advancements.
The study’s comprehensive analysis emphasizes the significance of the Health Care & Social Assistance sector, which currently employs 19.8 percent of Inverness residents and generates an estimated revenue of $333,395,000 as of 2017. Central to this sector’s influence is the HCA Florida Citrus Hospital (HCA), the second-largest local employer, accompanied by an array of private practices.
Foreseeing an opportunity to harness these strengths, the report endorses the establishment of a dedicated Medical Arts District within Inverness city limits. Identified as a top priority, the district aims to provide a focal point for medical excellence, with HCA serving as its cornerstone. Notably, discussions between Inverness city leaders and HCA have paved the way for this initiative, earning commendation from Jaimison Sloboden of Michael Baker International.
“Initiating these discussions was of paramount importance,” Sloboden remarked. He acknowledged his initial surprise upon discovering the absence of a master plan for HCA’s facilities, a rarity in the industry. This void presents a unique prospect to craft an encompassing master plan that encompasses architectural, landscaping, and related guidelines. Of particular interest is the proposed gateway, which could not only welcome visitors to Inverness but also steer them toward the burgeoning medical district.
Envisioned within the district’s scope is not only medical infrastructure but also residential development catering to hospital staff and the wider community. The outlined region, stretching from Line Avenue to Apopka Avenue in the east and from Highland Boulevard to State Road 44 in the north, spans approximately 61 acres. This transformative endeavor promises to introduce fresh employment opportunities and residential spaces that harmonize with the existing fabric of downtown Inverness.
A collaborative effort between the city and HCA, the proposed master plan strives to address the housing requirements of medical professionals while also introducing versatile mixed-use developments. Encompassing eight city blocks, the district’s layout takes on distinct characteristics based on street location. West Grace Street, designated as the medical arts district’s “Main Street,” will exude a charming town-like atmosphere, housing retail establishments on the ground level of two-story buildings, with upper floors potentially housing medical offices.
The city leaders’ proactive approach, coupled with HCA’s endorsement of this ambitious endeavor, bodes well for Inverness’s future as a Medical Arts District. By synergizing the city’s innate charm with cutting-edge medical advancements, Inverness is poised to demonstrate that responsible growth can indeed coexist harmoniously with small-town values. As this visionary project gains momentum, it signifies a strategic stride toward a vibrant and prosperous future for Inverness and its residents.