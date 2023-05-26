County tourism yields big benefits to county residents. These benefits range from sales taxes to revenue for local businesses to jobs created by tourism to savings in property taxes for homeowners.
This was the message of a recent presentation to the Citrus County Commission from John Pricher, director of the Citrus County Visitors Bureau.
He pointed out the direct benefits of tourism, such as 4,600 tourism-related jobs in the county and an estimated $23.9 million in sales taxes in 2021 that came from visitors buying gas, spending money for accommodations, eating in restaurants or buying in stores.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
He also pointed out that visitor spending saves each household an estimated $370 because of the taxes paid by visitors, and that every visitor who stays overnight in local lodging equals $637 in economic impact.
Ecotourism is particularly important to the county because people who come here to participate in ecological pursuits are generally conscious of protecting the environment they are coming here to enjoy, so they come to the county, participate in their desired activity and then leave without altering the natural environment.
Of course, when more people come to the county, it increases traffic and the number of people in restaurants and shops. This leads to some local residents complaining about the number of tourists and the resulting increased traffic.
While these are valid concerns, they are more than offset by the benefits of tourism, particularly ecotourism, which is continuing to grow in the county.
For example, as Pricher noted, tourist development tax collections have risen steadily, from $1.88 million in fiscal year 2019-20 to $3.12 million in fiscal year 2021-22.
This is a tax levied on people who stay in hotels, motels, campgrounds, RV parks and short-term rentals. This is a tax mostly borne by tourists and is not paid by locals.
While tourism is increasing in the county, permanent resident growth is also occurring, with the population in the county increasing from 118,000 in 2000 to 158,000 in 2021. This growth is changing the face of the county, with new homes and new businesses being built to support the growing population.
Much of the growth in permanent population is from retirees, who are attracted to the active lifestyle available in the county with golf, fishing, hiking and boating. In 2020, for example, an online news source named Citrus County the best county in Florida to retire in based on cost of living, crime rate, nearby amenities, doctor’s offices, restaurants and weather.
One of the challenges our county faces is maintaining the natural environment that makes our county so desirable while still accommodating both the permanent growth and tourism. It will be a difficult balancing act, but one we must master if we are to continue to be a desirable place to both visit and to live in.