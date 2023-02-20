The Citrus County Commission should resist any further requests for extensions by the buyer of the Betz Farm property in Crystal River.
The property was appraised in 2020 at $5.38 million. The land has been sitting undeveloped for years and considered a prime economic development site because of its connection to two major highways – State Road 44 and U.S. 19.
The project has the potential to bring several benefits to the community. Firstly, it will help to generate revenue for the county through the sale of the property. This, in turn, can be used to fund important community initiatives such as a new animal shelter that is sorely needed.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Secondly, the development of the property could create new job opportunities, helping to boost the local economy.
The developer, Hamid Ashtari, has been praised for his commitment to environmental stewardship. He has made it clear that he will work closely with the Southwest Florida Water Management District to ensure that his development does not harm the wetlands or negatively affect the environment. This commitment to environmental protection is crucial in ensuring that the development of the property is done responsibly and sustainably.
Overall, the Betz Farm project has the potential to be beneficial to our county.
While it is understandable that the developer wants to ensure that the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) approves of his proposed development, his request for multiple extensions suggests the project may not be ready to begin. This is especially concerning given the amount of money at stake – the sale price is $6.6 million – and the fact that the county plans to use the proceeds from this sale to help fund a new $9-million animal shelter.
Granting further extensions sets a problematic precedent that could be exploited by other developers in the future. It sends the message that deadlines are negotiable.
If the developer asks for more time, we urge the county to explore alternative sources of funding for the animal shelter. It is a worthy cause. Other options, such as grants and community fundraising, should be explored to ensure that the county does not lose sight of the goal to provide an adequate animal shelter..
The commission should stand firm and refuse to grant any further extensions for this project.