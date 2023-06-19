Citrus County is somewhat distinctive with two active airports, one in Crystal River and the other in Inverness. Both are owned by the county, and it is somewhat generous just to say that both appear tired.
Yet they are being nudged to wake up and not only smell the roses but make themselves attractive in terms of economic development for the county. Several drums have been beating lately, both within the county and in Tallahassee.
At a recent workshop, county commissioners urged their staff to develop a business plan in order to capitalize on current assets and determine what needs to occur in order to improve both properties. County staff jumped into action, and a proposal has been received from Infrastructure Consulting & Engineering, PLLC (ICE) to develop a comprehensive plan. The ICE proposal notes that both airports are not a mirror of each other, and the proposal would focus on unique business models for each airport.
County commissioners are pushing airport improvement onward with Commissioner Rebecca Bays noting that it’s time to move forward and stop talking and rehashing the issues. After all, the current Inverness Airport Master Plan hasn’t been updated since 2015 and it’s supposed to be updated every five years.
Yet, good things are happening. Right Rudder Aviation, the fixed-base operator (FBO) of the Inverness airport, announced last September a joint effort with Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier based in Arizona, to train new pilots for the airline at the Inverness airport. At capacity, about 1,000 pilots a year would be trained right here in Citrus County. This, of course, begs the question on providing housing, food, transportation, and other services for this many budding new pilots.
Just this past week a sigh of relief was breathed by county officials when the Inverness Airport Business Park escaped Gov. DeSantis’ veto sword. This is further good news for the airport’s future because $9 million in state funds will be coming into the county sometime after July 1. Several businesses have expressed interest in being located at the airport but were waiting to see what happened in Tallahassee.
County Administrator Steve Howard told the Chronicle’s editorial board that at least two businesses want to relocate here and need hangar opportunities but were waiting to see what developed before making any commitment. He said that this new funding will certainly help them make a decision. Further, there are opportunities for federal funding as well as state Department of Transportation matching grants.
He also said it is important to look at other airports to identify the best ways to modernize and improve not only Inverness’ airport but Crystal River’s also. He sees the Inverness airport as the gateway for businesses to come into the county. It’s closer to the interstate and has more area available for industrial development.
Crystal River, on the other hand, can provide private pilots an attractive location for maintaining their aircraft. Howard said the FBO at the Crystal River Airport, Crystal Aero Group, is “willing to look behind the curtain in order to move forward.” No doubt there are numerous opportunities at both airports.
With the County Commission’s eye focused on airport improvement, potential businesses looking to move into Citrus County, state funding becoming available, and additional grants downstream, it is time to stop kicking the airports improvement can down the road and help make Citrus County not only attractive but a place for jobs and positive growth.