In late January, the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) met for its annual strategic goal-setting retreat. BOCC members had submitted their wish lists, which they covered before settling on a priorities list for 2023. Some items on the list were holdovers from last year’s retreat. Some had already been approved and funded but didn’t happen. Commissioners agreed this year, though, that they had to do what was needed, especially regarding funding alternatives.
New county administrator Steve Howard has spoken of his familiarity and comfort with strategic planning and implementation. That’s good, since he’ll be the go-to-guy on these activities. As he told the board, “This is the year of ‘make it happen.’”
Although Howard told the group he’s interested in priorities that can show short-term wins – things that can happen or at least get started within the next 11 months – everyone involved must keep the county’s strategic plan in mind.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The best strategic plans are living documents that guide decision-making, budgeting and action. It should be no surprise that Citrus County’s strategic plan, essentially developed by residents attending input and workshop sessions last year, echoes the plans put forward by citizen groups Citrus 2020 and Citrus 2030. It demonstrates that, even though the county has experienced growth and certainly the population makeup is different from past decades, the same things are still important.
Today’s overall vision is for a county where nature and community thrive. The four critical areas of focus include the economy, the environment, quality of life, and governance. The BOCC’s priority activities list does speak to these focus areas. It includes: road resurfacing; a Baker Act facility; a county beautification campaign; an employee pay study; a barge canal boat ramp; the animal shelter; widening county road 491; and fast-tracking improvements at the Inverness and Crystal River airports.
Probably most important, in our view, is another BOCC priority: improving communications between county government and citizens. That includes, among other things, talking about the strategic plan, its implementation, and how BOCC actions relate to it. Make the strategic plan real to county staff and citizens alike.
There are five ways the strategic plan should be used. These were noted in the final report from the Florida Institute of Government, which facilitated the strategic planning sessions. They are:
1. County staff should use the plan to develop SMART (Specific, Measurable, Applicable, Realistic, Time-bound) objectives that support the plan’s strategic goals.
2. Those SMART objectives should be used in employee evaluations.
3. Every BOCC agenda item should relate back to how it supports the strategic plan.
4. For accountability, the administrator should report the status of strategic plan initiatives and the SMART budget objectives.
5. The BOCC should use the strategic plan when it tackles updating of the county’s Comprehensive Plan.