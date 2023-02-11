In late January, the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) met for its annual strategic goal-setting retreat. BOCC members had submitted their wish lists, which they covered before settling on a priorities list for 2023. Some items on the list were holdovers from last year’s retreat. Some had already been approved and funded but didn’t happen. Commissioners agreed this year, though, that they had to do what was needed, especially regarding funding alternatives.

New county administrator Steve Howard has spoken of his familiarity and comfort with strategic planning and implementation. That’s good, since he’ll be the go-to-guy on these activities. As he told the board, “This is the year of ‘make it happen.’”

