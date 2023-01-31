New county administrator Steve Howard has already achieved one of his personal goals – filling four vacant top management positions within 90 days. We count it as a win that he found top-tier people for all the positions, and he closed the deal within 30 days, not 90.
At the Jan. 24 Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting, board members confirmed Howard’s choices of Frank Calascione for economic development director and Eric Head for community services director. Earlier in the month, the BOCC confirmed Mariselle Rodriguez as assistant county administrator and Eric Landon as growth management director.
Rodriguez, formerly community services director, had been acting county administrator until Howard arrived to take over. Head, who led the Citrus County Library System for 12 years, will move up to Rodriguez’ former position. They are two excellent internal hires.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
For growth management, Howard brought in Landon, the director Howard had worked with at his former county administrator post in Georgia. For economic development, he looked closer to home: Calascione has been directing economic development in Sumter County.
Head’s leadership in the library system was good preparation for the community services job. Over the past couple of years, he has remained professional, calm and steady in the face of chaos emanating from BOCC members as well as community activists. His new department, Community Services, provides information, resources and services to enrich the community. It includes 10 groups, a number of which have experienced their own challenges: Animal Services, Extension, Historical Resources, Housing Services, Library Services, Boat Ramps, Parks & Recreation, Support Services, Transit, and Veterans Services.
Calascione has a big job ahead with economic development. His success will depend in large part on the actions of the BOCC. It must share not just the county’s strategic vision – where nature and community thrive – but strategic goals and plans, and it must give him clear direction. In addition, as one commissioner remarked during confirmation discussions, the BOCC must be committed. It must identify funding sources as well as, most importantly, giving Calascione the needed tools and resources.
Great hires. As Howard said, “we’re ready to move the county forward.”