In short order and with no opposition from the public, the County Commission unanimously passed the Transportation Impact Fee Ordinance at their last meeting. This new ordinance raises the existing fee from 50 percent of the allowable amount to 100 percent. Now the ordinance is headed to Tallahassee for state approval.

The purpose of impact fees is to fund new infrastructure necessitated by new development and may not be used for maintenance or repair. Impact fees are a one-time fee on new development usually collected at the time of issuance of a building permit. The transportation fee is one of eight impact fee categories, which include schools, parks, library, fire, EMS, law enforcement and public buildings. These fees are borne by new construction.

