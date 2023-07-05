In short order and with no opposition from the public, the County Commission unanimously passed the Transportation Impact Fee Ordinance at their last meeting. This new ordinance raises the existing fee from 50 percent of the allowable amount to 100 percent. Now the ordinance is headed to Tallahassee for state approval.
The purpose of impact fees is to fund new infrastructure necessitated by new development and may not be used for maintenance or repair. Impact fees are a one-time fee on new development usually collected at the time of issuance of a building permit. The transportation fee is one of eight impact fee categories, which include schools, parks, library, fire, EMS, law enforcement and public buildings. These fees are borne by new construction.
A new Florida law passed in 2021 changed the method for increasing impact fees.
Any impact fee increase of up to 25 percent must be phased in over two years, and an increase between 25 percent and 50 percent is to be phased in over four years. No impact fee can go up more than 50 percent over four years, and fee increases can only occur every four years.
Fortunately, the statute provides that these limitations can be exceeded. First, the county must prepare a demonstrated needs study setting forth extraordinary circumstances which justifies an excess increase. Second, the county must hold at least two public workshops regarding the extraordinary circumstances. Third, the ordinance must be approved by a 2/3 vote of the governmental body.
The Citrus County Extraordinary Survey indicated that the county is experiencing unusually rapid growth. Further, the county has plans for major road improvements to accommodate growth that exceeds available revenue. The surge in development applications and increased traffic due to 2022 completion of the Suncoast Parkway extension are driving factors in our county’s growth.
The commission has held the two required public workshops in June on this issue and has voted unanimously to approve the ordinance.
All of the statutory requirements have been met. If approved by the state, this fee increase will provide an additional $3 million each year for transportation issues. Our county is facing daunting issues regarding future growth. The commission is on the right track in passing this ordinance to address the present and future transportation needs of this county.