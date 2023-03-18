Citrus County was recently awarded a $262,650 grant by the state for a “City-County Vulnerability Assessment.” The assessment is to analyze critical assets in Citrus County for their vulnerability to tidal flooding, current and future storm surge, rainfall, and sea level rise, and guide future infrastructure investments. It encompasses unincorporated Citrus County plus the City of Inverness (Crystal River is operating separately).
This might sound like an academic exercise, but it’s not. This is a really big deal, and it’s part of a statewide effort to protect Floridians, their properties and the state’s economic base.
This grant funding came through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) as part of the Resilient Florida Grant Program. Authorized by the Legislature and signed by the governor in 2021, this law is all about addressing the impacts of flooding and sea level rise everywhere in Florida.
Citrus’s grant funding was part of 128 planning grants issued in February to Florida counties and cities. At the conclusion of this batch of studies, all 67 counties in Florida will have completed vulnerability assessments.
Citrus is considered a “coastal community” though much of the population lives inland. If you’ve been here for a few years, you know that it’s not only west-side properties that have rising-water issues. The lake chain and river bracketing the county’s east and north sides represent points of vulnerability, too.
There are benefits beyond just knowing where our weak spots are. First, the process is interactive, and citizens from all areas are urged to participate in public outreach. Share experiences, ideas and suggestions for improvement.
When the assessment is finalized, it can be integrated into the county’s Local Mitigation Strategy, which is the county’s blueprint for how to handle natural disasters. Inclusion in the plan means eligibility through the state for mitigation grants administered by FEMA. It also positions the county well for pursuing other federal and private grants.
In addition, completing the vulnerability assessment represents a gateway for future planning and implementation. For example, Citrus will be eligible for Resilient Florida Grant Program project funding for flood reduction projects. The 2021 law requires that program to be funded annually.
Finally, the program requires “a coordinated approach to Florida’s coastal and inland resiliency and enhances state efforts to protect inland waterways, coastlines, and shores that serve as natural defenses against sea level rise.” Citrus County must collaborate with Inverness and Crystal River, plus it must take a regional view – to north, south and east – on planning and implementation.
In making the grant announcement, DEP wrote that the “identified projects announced today will ensure inland and coastal communities are prepared for the impacts of storm surge, hurricanes and flooding and allow us to continue our aggressive efforts to protect Florida’s natural resources and infrastructure.” Hurricanes Ian and Nicole demonstrated yet again how important that is.
Does all this tie in with the county’s strategic plan? You bet. Remember the vision – where nature and community thrive – and the four critical areas of focus: the economy, the environment, quality of life and governance. Checks all the boxes.