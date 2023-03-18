Citrus County was recently awarded a $262,650 grant by the state for a “City-County Vulnerability Assessment.” The assessment is to analyze critical assets in Citrus County for their vulnerability to tidal flooding, current and future storm surge, rainfall, and sea level rise, and guide future infrastructure investments. It encompasses unincorporated Citrus County plus the City of Inverness (Crystal River is operating separately).

This might sound like an academic exercise, but it’s not. This is a really big deal, and it’s part of a statewide effort to protect Floridians, their properties and the state’s economic base.

