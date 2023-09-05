All citizens want to feel comfortable not only in their home but also when outside, whether in the yard or attending to their shopping list. Citrus Sheriff Mike Prendergast has issued his crime rates data report in a recent Chronicle column to help you feel warm and toasty as you go about your daily lives.
His report shows the Citrus County crime rate has dropped from 1,600 to 1,300 per 100,000 citizens, or about a 19 percent reduction, a significant decrease from 2020 to the latest numbers available, 2021.
The sheriff discussed property and violent crime rates, those being burglary, theft, assault, and homicides, noting that the crime rate has dropped while the population rate has increased. Just so, we say.
These are great statistics. We would like to see them reported more often.
When we looked at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) website, we were able to determine that Citrus County crime data is similar to its closest neighbor in population, Martin County. Both counties have a population of about 162,000, according to the website, Florida Demographics. Yet, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Department total crime clearance rate is more than twice that of the Martin County Sheriff, 35.7 percent to 15.4 percent.
Two times better is an “eye in the beholder” number. Geographically closer sheriff’s departments in Hernando, Levy, and Marion counties show similar, though slightly higher, clearance rates compared to Citrus County (40.6 percent/45.8 percent/42.0 percent).
Are your eyes glazing over yet? We apologize and will move on.
The sheriff states that the department’s community involvement and proactive approach to enforcing laws are primary for the reduction in crime and gives credit to his school resource deputies, marine patrol and traffic units, and his behavior health unit for each division’s success in their individual missions. He cites specific standards, such as boating safety and education and the use of partnerships with local organizations in addressing behavioral health issues. His proactive approach has produced results that benefit the county.
We applaud Sheriff Prendergast for citing the examples listed and for noting that crime is down, though it does beg the question when he says he doesn’t have enough deputies, as he has indicated at County Commission meetings.
According to some folks, his most recent budget request to the County Commission would have crippled taxpayers if it had been approved. The Sheriff’s Office wanted about $40 million and received $36.8 million for 2022-2023. This budget is by far the largest of listed elected officers, absorbing more than 70 percent of the county’s budget for elected officials including the property appraiser, tax collector, clerks of the county and circuit courts, state attorney and public defender.
Returning to his data, Sheriff Prendergast states it as he sees it. We note that every official has different reporting procedures. However, we wish the sheriff was a bit more responsive and open when asked for information such as the number of deputies within a department.
But we also feel the Sheriff’s Office is performing effectively and we support his continuing efforts to keep crime in check, especially as Citrus County becomes more and more a bedroom community of the Tampa Bay area.