All citizens want to feel comfortable not only in their home but also when outside, whether in the yard or attending to their shopping list. Citrus Sheriff Mike Prendergast has issued his crime rates data report in a recent Chronicle column to help you feel warm and toasty as you go about your daily lives.

His report shows the Citrus County crime rate has dropped from 1,600 to 1,300 per 100,000 citizens, or about a 19 percent reduction, a significant decrease from 2020 to the latest numbers available, 2021.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle