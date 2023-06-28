Scott Adams, a former Citrus County commissioner, has built an office building in downtown Inverness. It’s the two-story brick building that sits on the corner of U.S. 41 and Courthouse Square.
During the time that Adams served as a commissioner, he often created quite a ruckus on the board. Often, he did not get along with his fellow commissioners. He reported commissioners and other citizens to various governmental agencies for actions he believed to be improper.
And now, in an interesting turn of events, there is possible interest for the county to purchase his downtown building.
At the June 20 County Commission meeting, County Administrator Steve Howard requested board authorization to conduct a feasibility study about purchasing the newly constructed Adams Building.
Howard has suggested to the commissioners that this building might be an answer to space-needs issues for county operations and the court system. The commissioners voted unanimously to have Howard investigate that possibility. At this point however, none of the commissioners have expressed an endorsement of the purchase, but all felt it was appropriate for Howard to do a feasibility study and report back.
The potential plan would be for the commissioners to relocate their current offices and administrative offices from the courthouse to the new building. In turn, this would open up the second floor of the courthouse for construction of much needed new courtrooms and additional office space for the judges. Conceivably this could be accomplished in a fairly short period of time.
To provide additional space for the judges, the county had planned to renovate the Coke Building. But the high cost and security issues have presented challenges for this project. It is currently on hold.
The judges agree with the concept of the court system expanding judicial operations to the second floor of the courthouse. They are of the opinion that with this space, the court system will be in good shape – space wise – for the next 10 years.
Administrator Howard will be visiting the Adams building in the very near future to access its potential for commission usage. The building probably does not have enough space to provide for a board meeting room, so the commission would need to continue to meet in the courthouse.
Right now, the building is 80 percent complete, which would give the county the ability to finish the inside to its specifications. The completion of the project could be accomplished in a relatively short period of time. This is in contrast to the length of time it might take for construction of a new building from the ground up.
An issue up for discussion is the purchase price. The figure of $2 million has been bandied around. The commission would undoubtedly require an appraisal of the property before entering into any contract with Adams.
Surely there are myriad issues to be investigated in this process. This study and decision by the commission needs to be done promptly. Adams undoubtedly has other entities that might be interested in the building, either for purchase or rental.
Howard is to be commended for his recommendation to look at the potential of this building to alleviate some space needs issues of the county.