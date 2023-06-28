Scott Adams, a former Citrus County commissioner, has built an office building in downtown Inverness. It’s the two-story brick building that sits on the corner of U.S. 41 and Courthouse Square.

During the time that Adams served as a commissioner, he often created quite a ruckus on the board. Often, he did not get along with his fellow commissioners. He reported commissioners and other citizens to various governmental agencies for actions he believed to be improper.

