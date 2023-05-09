The festering issue of who owns the boat ramp and Chassahowitzka River parking area adjacent to the campground on West Miss Maggie Drive in Homosassa may be coming to a head unless the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) can come to an agreement on the lingering problem.
This disagreement goes back to at least April of 2022. By November, SWFWMD began thumping its chest, threatening to close down the boat ramp and the parking area if the county continued to assert its ownership rights.
SWFWMD Executive Director Brian Armstrong wrote in a letter to the BOCC and included property deeds, boundary surveys, aerial depictions, and official records that were used to determine the District’s ownership. County Attorney Denise Diamond Lyn disagreed.
Finally, SWFWMD filed a lawsuit in February in Citrus County to settle the dispute. At a recent BOCC meeting, Lyn suggested that outside legal counsel be brought aboard to help clear up the title issue. The board agreed.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Interestingly, SWFWMD appears to have recently extended an olive branch to the county, suggesting that both parties’ lawyers get together and find a solution. SWFWMD’s spokeswoman Susannah Martinez Tarokh told the Chronicle’s editorial board Monday that both legal entities have begun the process. She said that SWFWMD agreed to a request on two separate occasions for an extension from the county’s outside law firm to reply to the lawsuit. The new deadline is May 19. Tarokh affirmed that “the District is still willing to find a solution to this matter without court intervention.”
The Chronicle encourages the county and SWFWMD to come to a negotiated settlement. No doubt, there will be a quicker resolution without court involvement. It will certainly cost taxpayers less money, since they are having to foot the bill to the tune of $275 per hour for outside counsel – a discounted rate, by the way. We hope SWFWMD’s position is not as concrete as it portends. An olive branch extended usually suggests that one party is willing to put aside differences and work toward a mutually beneficial outcome. Perhaps SWFWMD is willing to accept concessions or compromises in order to bring this dispute to an end.
We hope so. County taxpayers will benefit as will boaters wishing to put their vessels in the water at the Chazz boat ramp and campers looking to park adjacent to the campground. Yes, it will be a win-win for everyone.