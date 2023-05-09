The festering issue of who owns the boat ramp and Chassahowitzka River parking area adjacent to the campground on West Miss Maggie Drive in Homosassa may be coming to a head unless the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) can come to an agreement on the lingering problem.

This disagreement goes back to at least April of 2022. By November, SWFWMD began thumping its chest, threatening to close down the boat ramp and the parking area if the county continued to assert its ownership rights.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle