There is no question that Citrus County is a place of natural beauty. Rivers, lakes, springs and forests are all part of the landscape of this place. But marring the natural beauty is the man-made litter and trash that is strewn all along the highways and roads of our Nature Coast county.

At their January strategic planning retreat and the mid-year planning session in August, the County Commission made the Beautify Citrus campaign a top priority. Plans presented to deal with the litter issue include hiring four additional litter collection crew employees; conducting a countywide anti-litter campaign; scheduling community clean-up events; implementing new requirements that loads going to the landfill must be covered; and setting up a meeting with representatives from the Keep Citrus County Beautiful (KCCB) organization.

