There is no question that Citrus County is a place of natural beauty. Rivers, lakes, springs and forests are all part of the landscape of this place. But marring the natural beauty is the man-made litter and trash that is strewn all along the highways and roads of our Nature Coast county.
At their January strategic planning retreat and the mid-year planning session in August, the County Commission made the Beautify Citrus campaign a top priority. Plans presented to deal with the litter issue include hiring four additional litter collection crew employees; conducting a countywide anti-litter campaign; scheduling community clean-up events; implementing new requirements that loads going to the landfill must be covered; and setting up a meeting with representatives from the Keep Citrus County Beautiful (KCCB) organization.
At the last commission meeting, hiring four collection crew members was approved. The Citrus County Division of Solid Waste Management has set forth enforcement methods requiring loads going to the landfill to be adequately covered and secured. Violation will result in increased fees. Mid-September, the county administrator will be meeting with the leadership of the Keep Citrus County Beautiful group.
Progress is being made. But it will take a continued and concerted effort on the part of the Citrus County government to make this campaign a continued success. The county must review all rules, regulations and ordinances to be certain that measures are in effect to deal with the litter issue. Enforcement of such will be an important step in having an effective campaign.
The members of the Keep Citrus County Beautiful are anticipating a positive meeting with Administrator Howard. KCCB has recently been awarded a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation that can be used to accomplish the goal of cleaning up litter and keeping the roadways free of debris. Its members are totally dedicated to making and keeping Citrus County a beautiful place.
It is important to encourage the participation of the public in litter cleanup and maintaining a litter-free county. To capture the attention of the community, the commission must mount a public education campaign. It must organize Adopt-a-Road events and publicize them for maximum participation. KCCB and other community organizations surely stand ready to support all such efforts directed at keeping our county beautiful.
Keeping Citrus County beautiful is a continuous and ongoing project. It must involve all citizens under the leadership of the county government. A beautiful Citrus County must be a priority for all of us.