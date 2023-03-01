Save Crystal River (SCR), the environmental group working since 2015 to restore the damage done over the years to Kings Bay and its springs, is moving to finalize the restoration efforts in Hunter Springs. The Tourist Development Council, a county agency, has awarded SCR $250K to continue their work.

Lisa Moore, the SCR president says this money will go to planting eelgrass in Hunter Springs, which is the final step in cleaning that area, which began with vacuuming the lyngbya, a nasty algae clogging the spring vents and choking out natural vegetation. Eelgrass thrives when it’s free of enemies like lyngbya. So far, 92 acres have been planted, with the eelgrass mushrooming on its own accord to around 300 acres.

