Save Crystal River (SCR), the environmental group working since 2015 to restore the damage done over the years to Kings Bay and its springs, is moving to finalize the restoration efforts in Hunter Springs. The Tourist Development Council, a county agency, has awarded SCR $250K to continue their work.
Lisa Moore, the SCR president says this money will go to planting eelgrass in Hunter Springs, which is the final step in cleaning that area, which began with vacuuming the lyngbya, a nasty algae clogging the spring vents and choking out natural vegetation. Eelgrass thrives when it’s free of enemies like lyngbya. So far, 92 acres have been planted, with the eelgrass mushrooming on its own accord to around 300 acres.
What also needs to mushroom is continued environmental work in our other natural waterways. SCR was in many ways the model for the Homosassa River Restoration Project (HRRP). This group watched SCR, observed its successes and footprint and the HRRP followed in its shoes to gain knowledge on how to get funding for the HRRP’s work. SCR, as County Commissioner Holly Davis has pointed out, “demonstrated a ‘proof of concept.’” She said it’s much like the chorus of, “Row, row, row, your, boat,” with successive groups picking up the chant. So, of course the HRRP and other waterways have been one chorus behind. Essentially starting with a blank “how-to” page, SCR has developed the project plan, the SOPs, and the methods for addressing the environmental disaster Crystal River was facing.
SCR has, in fact, become a standard for other endangered areas. Folks from Indian River and the Caloosahatchee area have visited SCR to observe the way it has worked to clean up Kings Bay. Moore modestly told the Chronicle editorial board, “We have become the model for the State of Florida.” Indeed.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
But let’s circle back to the TDC. The council was nervous during the 2020 impact of COVID and the anticipated decline in tourism. But the loss was not as expected and tourism roared back in 2021, then was stronger in 2022. What happened to the TDC cash register? Suddenly, there’s a million bucks in their capital reserves account, and that’s where the check is coming from for SCR’s eelgrass project. Commissioner Davis has hinted that she wouldn’t mind seeing a request from the HRRP for similar funding, with a presentation to the council demonstrating a defined scope of work.
Crystal River and the Homosassa River aren’t the only endangered waterways in the county. There’s the Withlacoochee and the Chazzahowitzka rivers as well as the TOO FAR Water & Natural Resource Foundation representing the Tsala Apopka freshwater chain of lakes. It is not foolhardy to think the groups representing these waters aren’t watching what’s happening with Crystal River and the Homosassa.
The TDC has, in fact, awarded HRRP $60K in individual $10K grants, but Steve Minguy, HRRP’s president, has seen what SCR has achieved and is planning to follow that footprint leading to the council’s door. The TDC has in the past given Minguy’s group money for engineering, but in $10K increments for a six-year period. That — hopefully — will change.
We support the TDC’s 20-20 vision in assisting the waterways restoration efforts through the use of tourism tax dollars. There is a direct correlation to tourism, the quality of life for our citizens and the quality of water in our rivers.