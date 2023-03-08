As the steward of public funds, government’s cardinal accounting rule is that staff members or officials entrusted with the use of a government credit card are not authorized to use it for personal (non-official) expenses under any circumstances, even if they were to immediately reimburse the agency.
During an official county business trip to London, England, Citrus County Visitors Bureau Director John Pricher commingled public and personal funds by using his government credit card for non-official expenses. A clear violation of government’s cardinal accounting rule known to anyone who works in government, Pricher gave County Administrator Steve Howard no other option than to fire a shot across his bow.
In firing the shot across Pricher’s bow, Howard suspended him for three days without pay. Despite Pricher’s stated intent to reimburse the county, the suspension was not only the right thing to do, but also necessary for Howard to send a very clear and firm message to staff that there are no exceptions to the cardinal rule.
With Howard being the new guy on the block and Pricher a highly capable and valued director of the Citrus County Visitor Bureau since 2017, Howard is commended for showing the moral courage and leadership backbone by taking the harder right path than the easier route of looking the other way.
As for the submission of travel claims, the generally accepted practice is that they should be submitted within five days and that an accurate accounting of charges should be reported in a timely manner. However, Pricher’s comments that he “followed the process” and that it took three months for the county finance department to figure out he owed $1,400 raise concerns about the county’s accounting procedures.
That said, the county’s accounting procedures need to be closely reviewed with the purpose of fine-tuning and tightening them up. In this regard, Howard’s earlier comment to the Chronicle, “We’re going to continue to review documentation,” conveys a high degree of confidence that the county’s procedures for the stewardship of public funds will be strictly detailed and enforced.
While Pricher’s commingling of public and personal funds may have been unintentional, it has served the useful purpose of bringing to the forefront that the good stewardship of public funds require meticulous accounting and no exceptions whatsoever to the cardinal rule.