As the steward of public funds, government’s cardinal accounting rule is that staff members or officials entrusted with the use of a government credit card are not authorized to use it for personal (non-official) expenses under any circumstances, even if they were to immediately reimburse the agency.

During an official county business trip to London, England, Citrus County Visitors Bureau Director John Pricher commingled public and personal funds by using his government credit card for non-official expenses. A clear violation of government’s cardinal accounting rule known to anyone who works in government, Pricher gave County Administrator Steve Howard no other option than to fire a shot across his bow.

