The Citrus County Detention Facility is located in Lecanto. Unlike other county jails it is operated by CoreCivic, formally Correction Corporation of America (CCA), since 1995.
The facility is owned by the county but contracted to CoreCivic to house inmates for multiple jurisdictions: Citrus County, the United States Virgin Islands, the Department of Justice, and the U.S. Marshals Service. The facility houses a maximum of 760 prisoners.
The county’s contract with CoreCivic requires certain things including staffing levels. If they fail to maintain them, the county can impose a fine for every day that the levels are in noncompliance.
The contract with the county allows CoreCivic to hold prisoners from other areas at a daily per-prisoner rate. This arrangement is where the profit comes in for the company.
The county started to fine CoreCivic last year for failing to maintain critical-level employees at contracted levels. The most recent report indicated the critical level of employees was down to 58.99 percent. The county started the fines at $3,750 per day but reduced it to $1,000 as a good faith gesture.
This is not merely a contractual issue but more so a public safety concern. The staffing levels were put into the contract due to community safety fears. Escapes are always a possibility. Preventing problems requires adequate staffing.
CoreCivic incarcerates those charged with crimes awaiting court actions and those serving sentences. The detainees may have minor or serious charges.
Operating these facilities can be challenging. Running strictly as a county jail is one thing but holding federal prisoners and those from the Virgin Islands increases the security concerns. Additionally, there are many other responsibilities requiring staff including health care, education and hygiene that must be dealt with.
Realize, many of these people have not been convicted yet and are there most likely because they could not meet bail while others have extensive histories of criminal activity. Jail should never act as a pre-punishment. Ensuring a safe environment and treating inmates humanely should be a basic right of all those affected.
The company states they are having a difficult time hiring staff. That is understandable in today’s world but not an acceptable excuse. They were contracted to do a job; it is their responsibility to ensure it is done according to the agreement. Running any business has its challenges. Possibly issues like salaries and benefits hamper recruitment. Whatever the reason, CoreCivic needs to fix the problem. One might wonder if it is more profitable paying the fines rather than making the positions more attractive.
The area around the jail used to be very rural. An escaped prisoner would pose little risk to the general public. Citrus County has changed and that area is getting more populated increasing, the risk from an escape. The CoreCivic hiring challenges are their problems; public safety is all our concern.
Staffing at 58.99 percent is not acceptable; understaffing critically fixed posts is a potential public safety risk and a very dangerous practice that needs to be rectified.