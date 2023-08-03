The Citrus County Detention Facility is located in Lecanto. Unlike other county jails it is operated by CoreCivic, formally Correction Corporation of America (CCA), since 1995.

The facility is owned by the county but contracted to CoreCivic to house inmates for multiple jurisdictions: Citrus County, the United States Virgin Islands, the Department of Justice, and the U.S. Marshals Service. The facility houses a maximum of 760 prisoners.

