There’s no question that dementia is an issue in Citrus County, and it’s an expanding one. From a smallish beginning nine years ago, the annual free dementia conference organized by Coping with Dementia, LLC, has grown enormously. This late April event, held at Our Lady of Grace church in Beverly Hills, drew a distinguished lineup of speakers, 200 attendees, and 30 vendors. While Coping with Dementia and the church have enjoyed a successful partnership for the conference, it now needs a larger space.
Citrus County understands more about dementia due to the untiring efforts of Coping with Dementia founder Debbie Selsavage and her partner Ed Youngblood. They both have personal experience with caring for loved ones living with dementia, and at a time when it wasn’t an everyday topic and there weren’t many resources available. That’s part of what fuels them to bring greater awareness, education, and help to hundreds every year.
It’s also why it’s so important that the community support Coping with Dementia in its search for a new, larger space for next year’s conference.
Coping with Dementia’s space need gives us a jumping-off point to identify something the county should be considering for the future: a flexible-space meeting hall. Yes, there’s the Armory on the west side and the county’s auditorium in eastern Citrus, but those spaces are more suitable for trade shows than serious meetings. Coping With Dementia is not the only organization that’s recently gone public with its need for a larger space: the Nature Coast Community Band is also looking. Consider also that one of the ideas to come out of the citizen-based Citrus 2030 strategic planning meetings was the need for a multi-purpose hall that could double as a storm shelter.
Having a large, flexible meeting venue – and, of course, suitable overnight accommodations for conference-goers – would be a major plus for Citrus County. It would add to our economy and improve diversity, even though the conference business is another form of service hospitality. It would bring in tourist dollars and the bed tax monies we have come to count on for local improvement projects.
And it would be a way to show off our county while demonstrating our strategic vision: “A welcoming, economically vibrant community where people and nature live in harmony.”