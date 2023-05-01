There’s no question that dementia is an issue in Citrus County, and it’s an expanding one. From a smallish beginning nine years ago, the annual free dementia conference organized by Coping with Dementia, LLC, has grown enormously. This late April event, held at Our Lady of Grace church in Beverly Hills, drew a distinguished lineup of speakers, 200 attendees, and 30 vendors. While Coping with Dementia and the church have enjoyed a successful partnership for the conference, it now needs a larger space.

Citrus County understands more about dementia due to the untiring efforts of Coping with Dementia founder Debbie Selsavage and her partner Ed Youngblood. They both have personal experience with caring for loved ones living with dementia, and at a time when it wasn’t an everyday topic and there weren’t many resources available. That’s part of what fuels them to bring greater awareness, education, and help to hundreds every year.

