The Three Sisters Springs property restoration projects are on target for completion, and the park is slated to reopen on schedule on Nov. 15. The project cost is $1.1 million and is funded by the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD).
Much of the work involves stabilizing the canal shoreline to ensure the safety of manatees and the public.
The springs have a long history with Crystal River. They were often used by fishermen back in the ’20s and most likely by the indigenous people long before the arrival of Europeans in the area. Florida became a state in 1845, and according to geological surveys at the time, the springs were already present.
Three Sisters Springs and the surrounding property ended up in the hands of developers. There were numerous plans for developing the area, and a small lake was dug to provide fill for surrounding land. The owners tried to restrict access over the years and sued the city because the police would not enforce the restrictions. Eventually, it was resolved in federal court, with the city and citizens emerging victorious for spring access.
The land and springs area were eventually sold to another developer, who recognized the environmental beauty of the area. A group of citizens initiated an effort to purchase the property when the developer put it on the market, rather than developing it. Numerous local, state, and federal agencies joined the challenge to acquire the area and create an urban park. With the involvement of many stakeholders, Crystal River City Manager Andy Houston accepted the challenge as the coordinator, resolved issues, and eventually witnessed the realization of his and many others’ efforts when the purchase was completed in 2010. The city and SWFWMD now share ownership. This achievement would never have been possible without the strong support of citizens, activists, city, county, state, and federal officials working together for a common interest.
The importance of the springs extends beyond their beauty or being a great place to observe manatees and nature. They symbolize the fact that we are dependent on and a part of nature. Humans are hopefully realizing that without safe water, we cease to exist. Protecting our springs and aquifer is critical. Had the springs been developed, they would most likely have become a major source of contamination to the aquifer, resulting in a missed opportunity for an urban park. If Frederick Law Olmsted, the renowned 19th-century landscape architect/urban park designer, were alive today, he would be pleased to see this oasis in the middle of a city.
Three Sisters Springs has always been influenced by human activity and wildlife to some extent. Unfortunately, damage occurs and must be repaired to maintain the springs. This project is a rarity in today’s public works projects as it was completed on time. We commend all those who worked to bring about this urban park and those who are diligently maintaining it for everyone to enjoy, while also protecting our precious natural resources and amazing beauty.