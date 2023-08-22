You can be instrumental in solving some big issues that have plagued Citrus County for years. Don’t believe it? Review the just-released Community Health Needs Assessment’s strategic priority issues, then join the Community Health Improvement Partnership committee working on the topic most important to you. This assessment is not just about “health” in the clinical sense.

The Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) has been conducted over a number of years, so there’s history. As before, the CHNA was done by WellFlorida Council, the north central Florida health planning council serving 15 counties. This year the lead agency here was the Citrus County Community Charitable Foundation, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County. The local volunteer steering committee represents a cross-section of county interests.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle