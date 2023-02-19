The recent decision by the Citrus County Planning and Development Commission to recommend denial of Sunshine RV Campground LLC's request to alter the zoning and land use classification on a 16-acre waterfront parcel off South Fishcreek Point in Ozello is a victory for the community and the environment.

Ozello residents showed up in large numbers to voice their concerns about the proposed development called Fishcreek Glampground & Ramp, which would have up to 37 RV sites, 23 glamping areas, and five traditional camping sites, as well as several amenities such as a store, tiki hut, kayak launch, boat trailer parking, pool, and pool house.

