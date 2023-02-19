The recent decision by the Citrus County Planning and Development Commission to recommend denial of Sunshine RV Campground LLC's request to alter the zoning and land use classification on a 16-acre waterfront parcel off South Fishcreek Point in Ozello is a victory for the community and the environment.
Ozello residents showed up in large numbers to voice their concerns about the proposed development called Fishcreek Glampground & Ramp, which would have up to 37 RV sites, 23 glamping areas, and five traditional camping sites, as well as several amenities such as a store, tiki hut, kayak launch, boat trailer parking, pool, and pool house.
The opponents of the project argued that it would change the character of the pristine fishing community and create a range of negative impacts, including wetland destruction, increased RV traffic on narrow roads, incompatibility with the area, and public safety and welfare concerns. They also pointed out that the infrastructure is not there to support the project.
The decision by the Planning and Development Commission to recommend denial of the request is a clear indication that the voices of the community are being heard. The commission's decision was based on evidence presented at the meeting, including concerns about the proposed development's impact on the environment, infrastructure, and quality of life of local residents.
It is important to note that ecotourism is an important part of the Citrus County economy, and the proposed development would have provided much-needed amenities for tourists. However, this should not come at the expense of the environment and the well-being of local residents. It is important that our county officials approve projects that attract tourists AND protect the environment.
The “Glampground” idea is a good one. It seems as though it could be a good fit for Citrus County if it were developed in a more suitable location.
The fact that a handful of people spoke in support of the project should not overshadow the overwhelming opposition to it. The community has spoken, and their voices should be respected.
The next step is for the county commissioners to review the request in a month's time. They have the power to support or overturn the PDC's recommendation. We urge the county commissioners to listen to the community's concerns and support the PDC's recommendation to deny the request.
We understand the need for economic development, but it should not be at the expense of the environment and the community's quality of life. We need to find a balance between economic growth and environmental protection. We hope that the county commissioners will take this into consideration when making their decision.
The decision by the Citrus County Planning and Development Commission to recommend denial of the Ozello project is a step in the right direction. We urge the county commissioners to listen to the community's concerns and support the recommendation to deny the request.