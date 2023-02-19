The term “glamping” may have been new to many, but a recent Citrus County development proposal has made it practically a household word. “Glamping” is “glamourous camping” – having the important creature comforts but in a tent structure located in a campground.
The developer for South Fishcreek Point, off Ozello Road, wants to change the land-use designation of its 16-acre waterfront parcel to accommodate a more intense use for glamping, primitive camping and RVs. The Fishcreek Glampground request was heard recently by the county’s Planning and Development Commission (PDC). County staff had recommended approval of the request provided some revisions and clarifications were made, but the PDC recommended denial by a vote of 5 to 2. In March, it will go to the Board of County Commissioners, which can affirm the PDC’s recommendation or overturn it.
The PDC routinely hears requests for land-use changes. This one is notable because of heavy community opposition plus the parcel’s location off Ozello Trail and at St. Martins Marsh Aquatic Preserve. Many community members wrote to the PDC opposing the land-use change, many have ”no rezoning/no land use change” signs in their front yards, and on hearing day the room was packed.
The comments featured major themes of safety and environment. If you’ve ever driven Ozello Trail, you know it essentially defines “narrow and winding.” It’s a beautiful, scenic and pristine area, but drivers must pay strict attention to the road. Ozello Trail is not made for large vehicles and RVs; nor are the secondary roads leading to Fishcreek Point. The area is low, and it floods, community residents point out; storm evacuation would be problematic at best.
There is no sanitary sewer service to the area. Community members expressed concern about environmental issues involving wastewater and grey water, but also traffic on the land and in the backcountry waterways. Currently Fishcreek Glampground operates a members-only boat ramp used mostly by fishermen (locked, gated property keeps non-members out). Community letters mentioned that the number of additional people – a significant number if all 37 RV, 23 glamping and five primitive sites were occupied – would be seriously detrimental to the fragile ecosystem.
County commissioners will need to review this request with an eye toward the facts of the case as well as the county’s strategic plan. The Fishcreek Glampground website stresses environmental sensitivity, articulating the vision as a “family-friendly camping atmosphere” with a focus on eco-tourism to “include education on nature preservation and local ecosystem while offering sightseeing tours and onsite nature trail.“ Even some community letters suggest that the development proposal might be acceptable if it were scaled back.
The county’s vision for our collective future is to be a place where nature and community thrive. Will the Fishcreek Glampground proposal help achieve that? As currently envisioned – probably not.