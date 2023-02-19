The term “glamping” may have been new to many, but a recent Citrus County development proposal has made it practically a household word. “Glamping” is “glamourous camping” – having the important creature comforts but in a tent structure located in a campground.

The developer for South Fishcreek Point, off Ozello Road, wants to change the land-use designation of its 16-acre waterfront parcel to accommodate a more intense use for glamping, primitive camping and RVs. The Fishcreek Glampground request was heard recently by the county’s Planning and Development Commission (PDC). County staff had recommended approval of the request provided some revisions and clarifications were made, but the PDC recommended denial by a vote of 5 to 2. In March, it will go to the Board of County Commissioners, which can affirm the PDC’s recommendation or overturn it.

