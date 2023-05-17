During the County Leadership Summit held in late March, the discussion turned to the monies spent by the Tourist Development Council (TDC). A concern was expressed that all the money and attention was being directed toward Crystal River, primarily to promote manatees. Commissioner Holly Davis, chair of the TDC, recommended that Inverness, and other areas in the county, should submit project proposals for TDC consideration.

Inverness heard the suggestion and now has entered into discussions with the TDC about funding the creation of a campground at Whispering Pines Park. The park sits on almost 300 acres of land right in the heart of Inverness. It has amenities that would be attractive to campers: a swimming pool, splash pad, playgrounds, trails and ball fields. The idea is to locate a small campground of 100 sites or so, in a little used area of the park that is on level ground and already cleared of trees.

