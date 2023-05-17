During the County Leadership Summit held in late March, the discussion turned to the monies spent by the Tourist Development Council (TDC). A concern was expressed that all the money and attention was being directed toward Crystal River, primarily to promote manatees. Commissioner Holly Davis, chair of the TDC, recommended that Inverness, and other areas in the county, should submit project proposals for TDC consideration.
Inverness heard the suggestion and now has entered into discussions with the TDC about funding the creation of a campground at Whispering Pines Park. The park sits on almost 300 acres of land right in the heart of Inverness. It has amenities that would be attractive to campers: a swimming pool, splash pad, playgrounds, trails and ball fields. The idea is to locate a small campground of 100 sites or so, in a little used area of the park that is on level ground and already cleared of trees.
Camping is a popular pastime, with most Florida State parks having camping facilities. A Whispering Pines campground would encourage out-of-towners who come to ball tournaments at the park and other visitors as well, to consider staying here overnight instead of returning home. Visitors would spend their money here locally, supporting restaurants and other local businesses. The park is ideally located near the Rails to Trails, making it easy to get to the downtown Inverness area for food and entertainment.
Using tourist dollars to fund this project makes so much sense. Currently the city spends $350,000 annually to maintain the park, with the county contributing another $300,000 each year. The campground would be a revenue-generating enterprise that would offset tax money spent to support the park. The camping fees paid would be subject to the tourist tax and so would contribute to the funds TDC has available to promote our area.
This idea certainly seems like a great plan to rejuvenate the park. It will infuse money into the local economy, take some of the tax burden off of local citizens, and provide a wholesome location for campers to enjoy the natural beauty that is Inverness.
There is so much possibility and opportunity in this campground. Surely the TDC can envision what a great success this will be for tourism and for promoting our area to visitors. We applaud the Inverness City Council for their creative thinking to revitalize Whispering Pines Park.