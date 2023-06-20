Citrus County recently received five achievement awards from the National Association of Counties, which recognizes innovative and effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents. We applaud the employees of the county divisions and programs that earned this national honor for their best practices, as well as new county administrator Steve Howard, who oversaw the nominations.

County staff were recognized at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on June 20. As Howard noted, this accomplishment “recognizes the efficient, effective, and forward-thinking ideas and programs that exemplify Citrus County government and the work they do to assist our residents.”

