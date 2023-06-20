Citrus County recently received five achievement awards from the National Association of Counties, which recognizes innovative and effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents. We applaud the employees of the county divisions and programs that earned this national honor for their best practices, as well as new county administrator Steve Howard, who oversaw the nominations.
County staff were recognized at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on June 20. As Howard noted, this accomplishment “recognizes the efficient, effective, and forward-thinking ideas and programs that exemplify Citrus County government and the work they do to assist our residents.”
n Citrus County Animal Services, for its “Can I Read to You?” program, where students come to the county shelter and read to dogs and cats.
n Citrus County Growth Management, for its Building Enterprise Digital Interface Phase I, which involved scanning and digitizing 20 years’ worth of county permitting records
n Citrus County Library Services, for its Compassionate Care Kits, designed to benefit caregivers and their loved ones who are living with dementia, Alzheimer’s and other memory issues.
n Citrus County Systems Management, for its “Scripting for Security, Standardization, & Savings,” an information technology (IT) initiative that increased employee efficiency.
n Citrus County Visitors & Convention Bureau, for its “Step into Awesome Brand Campaign,” a marketing strategy that includes content about manatee education, conservation, and protection.
Probably everyone has heard someone disparage “government employees” – but they are our neighbors, friends and relatives whose jobs exist to serve us as county residents. We may disagree with some of the ways they go about it, but that’s not unique to government service. They often go unrecognized.
It’s important to thank employees of all types for jobs well-done, but particularly let’s thank this group. They have come up with innovative ways to make things happen better, more efficiently, and more advantageously to what we hold dear. And thanks to the county administrator, who believes in them.
We are proud of Citrus County staff for the five national best-practice awards, and hope they spur their colleagues on to also achieve great things.